Celebrate the comeback of Mark Prairie schoolhouse

Published 4:46 am Wednesday, August 6, 2025

By johnbaker

The inside of the historic Mark Prairie Schoolhouse has a new look after four years of work to repair tree damage.

An open house will showcase repairs and renovations to 1879 building

All the work, hours, and money that were needed to get the historic Mark Prairie schoolhouse repaired and renovated has come to fruition.

An ice storm brought trees down on the 1879 schoolhouse, forcing a four-year venture to repair and renovate it.

The schoolhouse, which had a pair of oak trees cave in its roof and severely damage most of the building, is set to celebrate the-four year journey to restoration with an open house event on Sunday, Aug. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 7528 S. Mark Road, Canby.

The even will offer a chance to meet friends and neighbors of the historic 1879 schoolhouse, as well as see the renovations and talk with Mark Prairie Historical Society members about the struggles, success, and path to the schoolhouse getting to this point.

 

You Might Like