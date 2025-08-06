Celebrate the comeback of Mark Prairie schoolhouse

An open house will showcase repairs and renovations to 1879 building

All the work, hours, and money that were needed to get the historic Mark Prairie schoolhouse repaired and renovated has come to fruition.

The schoolhouse, which had a pair of oak trees cave in its roof and severely damage most of the building, is set to celebrate the-four year journey to restoration with an open house event on Sunday, Aug. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 7528 S. Mark Road, Canby.

The even will offer a chance to meet friends and neighbors of the historic 1879 schoolhouse, as well as see the renovations and talk with Mark Prairie Historical Society members about the struggles, success, and path to the schoolhouse getting to this point.