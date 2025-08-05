In a pickle? Learn how to can them via this Canby class

Pickling class good for new and experienced picklers

Are you curious about transforming summer’s bounty into crisp, tangy pickles you can enjoy all year long?

Discover the art and science of pickling during a Wednesday, Aug. 6, class at the Canby Public Library, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Join the Clackamas County OSU Extension Master Food Preserver Program for a lively presentation and plenty of good information.

Whether you’re a kitchen newbie or a lifelong home canner, this event will equip and update you with the latest research and essential know-how to safely pickle and preserve your favorites.

For more information, call 503-266-3394 or email to canbyinfo@lincc.org.