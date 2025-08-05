Aurora Colony Days ready for weekend of good times

The annual event features food, parade and plenty of fun

Aurora Colony Days will be Friday and Saturday, Aug. 8-9, in and around downtown Aurora.

The event will feature a 5K run, a biergarten, Saturday market, car show, vendors of all types, and more.

The weekend finishes Saturday night with 21 Turns wrapping up Aurora’s Concerts in the Park series with a show from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Aurora City Park amphitheater. Food and beverages will be available on site.

For more information, go to https://www.auroracolonydays.com/.