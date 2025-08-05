Anime Your Way: Canby class will offer instruction on creating unique anime

Nieto returns to offer insights and techniques for anime creation

Carlos Nieto III is back in Canby to share the tips of the anime trade with locals on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Canby Public Library’s Makers Lab.

Anime Your Way is a comprehensive step-by-step drawing program developed over 10 years by Nieto, a former “Simpsons” artist. The program teaches participants how to create and modify an anime character from scratch, no matter what your drawing level is.

Using simple shapes and easy to understand instructions, participants will gain the knowledge to create their very own anime character. All materials will be provided.