Fair & Rodeo: Get ready for a good time in Canby

Annual county fair promises five days of fun, food and plenty of festivities

The 2025 edition of this year’s Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo, presented by Clarios, will set the fairgrounds ablaze with excitement and fun Aug. 12-16 at the Clackamas County Event Center in Canby.

Fair gates open at 10 a.m. each day and the fun doesn’t stop until later that night with after-hours musical performances each night at 9 p.m. (8 p.m. on the Saturday). From start to finish, the fair offers plenty to see, do and even taste.

The staff at the fair have conjured up a musical and entertainment lineup that will span the gamut of genres, with plenty of high energy shows occurring throughout the fairgrounds all day long – every day.

Musical acts such as Joni Harms, John Nilsen, Syco Billy’s String Band and more will fill the grounds with music. Other types entertainment will come from the likes of Mark Wilder, Antonio Sombrero Balloons, and Matt Henry Big Bubbles to name a few that will entertain throughout each day – some on stage and others wandering the grounds looking for an audience to perform for.

And that’s only a part of the package at the fairgrounds each year. The Canby Rodeo will bring some of the top cowboys and cowgirls to the arena for five nights of electrifying action and adventure.

The Canby Rodeo is one of the top events in the region and annually delivers packed houses and thrills that can only come with competition.

But wait, there’s more. All that fun will certainly build up an appetite. Fortunately, the fair has that covered with plenty of food options, as well as sweet treats when you need something to top it off. Elephant ears or caramel corn, anyone?

Additionally, the fair is the culmination of efforts for 4-H and FFA competitors to show their animals and their skills. There will be a wide array of contests that include pies, cakes, sewing, photography and much more.

There’s also the carnival with rides aplenty and more surprises to discover and enjoy. There’s a little something for everyone at the Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo, so “Stirrup Some Fun” this year.

To find out more about the fair and to order tickets, go to clackcamascountyfair.com. To buy tickets to the rodeo, go to canbyrodeo.com.

To find out more about the acts and entertainment that will be at this year’s Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo, see the special section in the Aug. 6 edition of the Herald-Pioneer.