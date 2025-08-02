Catching up with the Champs: Canby’s Connor Holden

Canby's Connor Holden (left) led the Oregon team to a fourth-place finish at the Junior America's Cup at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in late July. (Courtesy Photo: Connor Holden)

Swipe or click to see more

Canby's Connor Holden played his way to a Class 5A state championship in the 2025 spring season. (Courtesy Photo: Connor Holden)

Swipe or click to see more

They were the best and the brightest.

They were the strongest and the fastest.

They jumped the highest and the farthest and they scored the most.

“They” were the champions of the 2025 spring season and the Canby Herald is taking a moment to look back on their successes and check in on their summers.

Name: Connor Holden

School: Canby High School

Age: 15

Sport: Boys golf

Accomplishments: As a freshman, Holden proved himself at every level, stepping up to finish second in the Northwest Oregon Conference district tournament at Indian Creek Golf Course, and a week later, breaking through to win the Class 5A state championship at the OGA Golf Course by five shots.

Summer Stuff: Holden played in the FCG Callaway World Championship in Palm Springs in mid-July, shooting 72-77-65-214 to tie for 21st out of 160 players. In late July, Holden played in the Junior America’s Cup at Columbia Edgewater Country Club, shooting 71-71-71-213 to lead Team Oregon to a fourth-place finish out of 18 teams, and to place ninth individually.

Fun Stuff: “By far the most fun I’ve had this summer was getting to hang out with my team at the Junior America’s Cup … and build better bonds with them.” – Connor Holden

Future Stuff: “I’m most looking forward to continuing to improve my game and shooting more low scores. Hopefully, (I’ll get) a few wins as well.” – Connor Holden