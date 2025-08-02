Area Events: Sourdough bread, Aurora Colony Days, reunions and more

Festival, concerts, classes and more coming up soon

Aurora Colony Days is right around the corner

AURORA: Aurora Colony Days will be Friday and Saturday, Aug. 8-9, in and around downtown Aurora.

The event will feature a 5K run, biergarten, Saturday market, car show, vendors of all types, and more. The weekend finishes Saturday night with 21 Turns on the stage for a concert from 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information, go to https://www.auroracolonydays.com/.

Molalla High School of ’65 sets a reunion

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1965 will hold a 60-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Ringo Pond on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Joyce Goodwin Olsen at 503-551-9860.

Bread, wine and more at sourdough starter class

MULINO: The 2nd Annual Bread & Wine Sourdough Starter Class will be Saturday, Aug. 9, at The Farm Spot in Mulino at 6 p.m.

This unique class combines learning about creating and maintaining a sourdough starter with enjoying an assortment of breads, dips and wine.

The class fee is $70 (non-refundable) and more information is available by calling 503-804-4144.

Aurora’s final Concert in the Park coming up

AURORA: Aurora’s Concerts in the Park wraps up its 2025 season with a show on Saturday, Aug. 9, from 7 to 10 p.m. during Aurora Colony Days.

The band 21 Turns will be at the Aurora City Park amphitheater rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available on site.

Mulino Blues Festival bringing the musical vibe

MULINO: The Mulino Blues Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 9, running from 2:45 to 11:40 p.m. at 26412 S. Highway 213 in Mulino.

This year’s event features six different bands and some up-and-coming players. Mercury Road, Hippy Love Slave, PDX Preachers, Bartolotti Brothers, The Fun Guys and the TJ Wong Trio.

Food will be available for purchase on site. BYOB and lawn chairs.

Summer music event still has ‘slices’ left

CANBY: Canby’s annual Slice of Summer music series returns Sundays at the gazebo in Wait Park.

The free live music will play from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday nights, Aug. 10 and 24. There will be food vendors on tap as well. Attendees should plan to bring lawn chairs.

Here’s who’s playing.

Sunday, Aug. 10 – Big Plans.

Sunday, Aug. 24 – Stumpe City Soul.

Molalla graduates set 50th reunion for August

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1975 will hold a 50th reunion on Sunday, Aug. 17, in the afternoon at Ringo Pond, a private park. The park is located on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Larry Hansen at 971-235-0049. There is also a Facebook page at “MUHS Class of 75.”

Community Summit will be at Ackerman Aug. 19

CANBY: The City of Canby will hold its fifth “Community Summit” on Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Ackerman Middle School.

The city and 3J Consulting will be seeking feedback from the community on priority projects for the transportation system plan, as well as goals and policies for the comprehensive plan.

All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Love, Oregon festival is coming to Colton

COLTON: The Love, Oregon festival will be held Aug. 22-24 at Camp Colon. The festival will feature local artists, musicians, farmers, chefs and more.

The all-inclusive event includes camping, live music, farm-to-table meals, an art exhibition, workshops, vendors and more.

To purchase tickets or get more information, check out https://www.campcolton.com/love-oregon-festival.

‘Choo choo:’: Train Fest rolling down the tracks

MOLALLA: Train Fest 2025 will be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Molalla Train Park, 31803 Shady Dell Road, Molalla.

The trains will be running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with no entry fee or charge to ride on the trains.

Dahlia Festival brightening up summer season

CANBY: The annual Dahlia Festival at Swan Island Dahlias is open and will run through Sept. 18, every Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Canby.

The event features free admission and parking, food trucks, live music on the weekends, classes, fresh cut flowers and more.

For more information, go to: www.dahlias.com.

Music memorabilia show returns for 42nd year

CANBY: Record Bonanza, Oregon’s oldest annual meet, is back for its 42nd year. The annual music collectibles show will be Sunday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ackerman School, 350 SE 13th St., in Canby.

Admission is $5 and the show offers music memorabilia of all kinds spanning nearly a century. From CDs, tapes, sheet music, albums, photographs, posters and more, the show offers plenty for music lovers.

For more information, call Don Rogers at 503-651-2780.

Canby Farmers Market up and rolling each Saturday

CANBY: The Canby Farmers Market is open through October every Saturday on North Holly Street, between NW 2nd Avenue and NW 4th Avenue in Canby.

The market opens at 10 a.m. and runs until about 2 p.m. each Saturday. Canby Farmers Market offers all the flavors of the regional agricultural community.

Local farmers, hand crafters, food artisans and nurseries are all a part of this regional attraction. There is also live music on-site.

More information is available on Facebook and Instagram.

Molalla’s Summer Market meets every Thursday night

MOLALLA: The 2025 Molalla Summer Market meets every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 25, providing vendors with flowers, fish, eggs, lamb, fruit, honey, baked goods and more, including children’s activities, at the Molalla River Brewing Company, 180 Industrial Way.

More information is available on Instagram and Facebook.

Timbers group meeting up for matches

CANBY: The Portland Timbers supporters group gather to watch every game, home or away, at the F.O.B. Tap Room in Canby, 1109 SW 1st Ave. in Canby.

The Timbers Army Clackamas County Frogmen meet in Canby to root for the Timbers and invite Timbers fans from the area are invited to stop by and join the fun.

Tabletop gaming keep dice rolling at Canby Library

CANBY: Canby Public Library offers tabletop gaming the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from noon to 4 p.m.

No experience is needed to play. The gaming is for ages 13-18.

D&D play returns twice a month at Canby Library

CANBY: Dungeons and Dragons game play will be held the first and third Saturday of each month at the Canby Public Library, beginning at noon.

Game play is for ages 13-18 in the Teen Room.

For more information, call 503-967-1849.