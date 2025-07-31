Slow arrival of fast food: In-N-Out asks for green light to build Beaverton location

The proposed In-N-Out restaurant will fill the spot the now vacant Hawaiian Time restaurant currently sits at, west of Highway 217. (Staff photo/Fox Perez)

After years of anticipation, Washington County residents still have some waiting to do as In-N-Out Burger’s proposed Beaverton location works through the county planning process.

The California-based fast-food burger chain submitted its application for a building permit that would allow construction on a new 3,885-square-foot restaurant just outside Beaverton city limits, complete with a drive-thru and outdoor seating.

In-N-Out filed several building permits on June 17 for the proposed site at 10565 S.W. Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. Construction cannot begin until the permits are approved at the county level.

The burger chain first filed plans to build near Beaverton in February 2020 but was denied over two years later on grounds that the application did not comply with the site’s zoning requirements in relation to the drive-thru.

In-N-Out has been in the appeals process since 2022. By mid-2024, the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals affirmed the county hearings officer’s updated decision to approve the application.

The proposed In-N-Out restaurant will fill the spot the now vacant Hawaiian Time restaurant currently sits at, west of Highway 217. In December 2024, the chain was approved to begin demolition of the Hawaiian Time restaurant. Though dilapidated, it has yet to be torn down.

The commercial corridor is already known for traffic congestion, and the popularity an In-N-Out location is expected to bring leaves some Washington County residents concerned about worsening congestion near the already popular Chick-fil-A.

Along with the development of a location near Beaverton, In-N-Out is currently in the process of developing a drive-thru in Gresham’s Oregon Trail Shopping Center. For now, the closest In-N-Out location to the Portland area is in Keizer.