Canby Garden Club tabs Yard of the Month for August

Just across from the Canby Post Office is a blaze of color

Right across the street from the Canby Post Office lies 634 NW 2nd Ave., the home of Brian and Crystal Ayres and the Canby Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for August.

The Ayres have lived and gardened there since 2002, and Brian said they chose the home for the large porch overhang.

The front and backyard were mostly grass with a few small generic shrubs and have gone through several iterations over the years.

“In 2016 we started over and removed the grass in the front yard,” Brian said. “In 2019 we removed the grass in the backyard. We added the stones in the front yard in 2024 to give it a bit of structure and flow. We have more plans and continue to build the oasis in front of the post office.”

Crystal added, “We love unique, interesting, and beautiful things in the garden. We wait every year in anticipation for the garden fair. We love to go to Margie’s Farm & Garden to replenish our annuals and find new perennials.”

The Ayres encourage visitors to drop by when you are in the neighborhood and enjoy the garden with its constantly changing color.