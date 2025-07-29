Four toss names in the hat for Molalla City Council seat

Council will conduct interviews during Aug. 27 work session

Filling an open seat on the Molalla City Council is proceeding smoothly. That was the word from Christie Teets, city recorder, at the July 23 council meeting.

Teets informed the council that at that date, her office had received four applications for appointment to the seat. Each applicant had been verified with Clackamas County as a registered voter and as residents of Molalla.

The four applicants thus far are Steven Roberts, Regina Sheaves, Corinne Thomas-McCloud, and Kevin Besinius.

Teets reminded the council that interviews are scheduled for the Aug. 27 work session.

This is the seat previously held by Rae Lynn Botsford, who resigned in the face of a 24-count indictment alleging theft from the Molalla River Middle School Parent Action Committee.

The indictment alleges that between March 2022 and April 2024, Botsford was to have used the debit card for more than 180 unauthorized transactions, including cash withdrawals from ATM at restaurants, as well as out-of-town and out-of-state expenditures.