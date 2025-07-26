Colton Corner: Colton Cafe celebrates 75 years of serving it up

The long-time eatery offered local folks a chance to enjoy its history

The Historic Colton Café celebrated its 75th anniversary on Saturday, July 21, with its “75th Anniversary Bash.”

Café owner Nora Nofziger invited the community to enjoy a retro 1950s night. Nofziger said that more than 250 people stopped by. Johnny Excelsior and his Rock n’ Roll Combo played the biggest hits of the decade to entertain the crowd.

The outdoor venue was filled with fun and memories, while many danced and sang along to the music. Vintage cars were on display, and there were costume contests, games and prizes. Many of those attending enjoyed a café meal and sipped on a $0.75 root beer float.

According to a paper written by Becky Armstrong and shared at the café, Hazel and Peter Norton built the café in 1950, with help from friends, and opened it that same year.

Back then, it was called the Rainbow Café. Besides the regular offerings, the menu included daily specials, homemade ice cream made each night by Peter, and tasty pies baked by Hazel.

Many memories shared by attendees at the event involved going to the café after high school athletic contests. When there were away games, Hazel would nap until the kids started to return home. Then, she would prepare the food and make the milkshakes while the teenagers enjoyed their favorite songs on the jukebox.

“If we got too loud, Hazel would tell us to ‘idle down’ or we would have to leave,” Lyle Anderson remembered.

The café at 21038 S. Highway 211 still serves its classic homestyle meals, including its famous pies, and attracts visitors from all over. The walls are decorated with historic photos and paintings.

There is a collection of historical writings that share the café’s story and tales from various owners over the years. If you’re curious about “Olga” the mannequin who used to sit in the bathtub, you should stop by to learn her fascinating backstory – she arrived in Colton sitting in the back seat of a car when Ollie Wilcox and Bev Rice brought her to town.

The café is open Wednesday through Sunday, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Check out the Colton Café’s Facebook page to see their hours and menu options.

Mark you calendar, Fuji Fest is coming soon

The evening of Aug. 23, the 10th annual Fuji Fest will be held at the Colton Fire Station from 5 to 9 p.m. This special Colton community celebration honors the individuals and organizations dedicated to serving and supporting the Colton community.

This year’s event will feature music by Mike Jordan and Virgil Lee as well as performances by Dave Wyatt and the Green Mountain Boys and a special musical guest, Claire Mathes.

A barbecue meal will be offered. There will be fun and games for the kids as well as a visit from the Reptile Man.

The website states, “All proceeds, raised by donation only, will be used to fund the Justin Lee Fraijo Memorial Scholarship Fund. This scholarship is awarded every year to Colton High School students and Colton volunteer firefighters pursuing an education in emergency services or healthcare-related studies.”