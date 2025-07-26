Area Events: Dahlia Festival gets rolling, still plenty of see and do

Multiple music styles coming, Lego class and more on tap

Molalla graduates set 50th reunion for Aug. 17

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1975 will hold a 50th reunion on Sunday, Aug. 17, in the afternoon at Ringo Pond, a private park.

The park is located on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Larry Hansen at 971-235-0049. There is also a Facebook page at “MUHS Class of 75.”

Molalla High School class sets 60-year reunion

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1965 will hold a 60-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Ringo Pond on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Joyce Goodwin Olsen at 503-551-9860.

James finishes off Molalla music series

MOLALLA: Molalla’s Music in the Park series concludes with Timothy James on Tuesday, July 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Fox Park.

The event is free and no food will be available at the park.

LEGO builder sets workshop at Canby Library

CANBY: If LEGOS are your thing, then the program “Build Like a Master” is for you on Tuesday, July 29, at 5 p.m.

Professional LEGO builder Kelly Bartlett shares some of her best tips for learning how to make your own LEGO creations from scratch.

She’ll share her process for creating custom models as wells as her favorite building techniques. Participants will get to build one of Kelly’s original models to take home with them.

Music in the Park continues at Woodburn park

WOODBURN: Woodburn Recreation and Parks will host its 2025 Music in the Park series through Aug. 12 every Tuesday night at Library Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

There will be food trucks on site and crafts and games for children to enjoy.

This year’s musical guests will be:

Tuesday, July 29 – Phoenix Duo (folk and pop).

Tuesday, Aug. 5 – Billy & the Rockets (rock and roll).

Tuesday, Aug. 12 – Schwing (‘90s covers).

Food and activities begin at 6 p.m., music at 6:30 p.m.

Aurora’s Concert in the Park series bringing the tunes

AURORA: Aurora’s Concerts in the Park series continues with a fun lineup of artists. The concerts will be Wednesday nights through Aug. 9, with the music beginning at 7 p.m. each night, except for the final show, on Saturday, Aug. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. during Aurora Colony Days.

All concerts will be held at the Aurora City Park amphitheater rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available on site.

This year’s lineup is:

Wednesday, July 30 – Bootleg Ridge (7 to 9 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 9 – 21 Turns (7 to 10 p.m.)

Make dragon eye pins at Wednesday library event

MOLALLA: With school out, teens ages 10-18 will be looking for fun things to do this summer. The Molalla Public Library has that covered with weekly teen programs throughout the summer.

Wednesday, July 30, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Create Dragon Eye Pins.

Dahlia Festival looming as summer heats up

CANBY: The annual Dahlia Festival at Swan Island Dahlias will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 18, every Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Canby.

The event features free admission and parking, food trucks, live music on the weekends, classes, fresh cut flowers and more.

For more information, go to: www.dahlias.com.

Molalla’s National Night Out set for early August

MOLALLA: Molalla welcomes National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 4, beginning at 4:45 at Fox Park.

National Night Out is to connect with the community, educate in safety and health. The city-wide NNO is aimed at children’s safety, health, and welfare.

Kids will be given goodies, fun items and have games to play. There will be big rigs, animals and so much more.

Free parking at Bohlander Field.

Aurora Colony Days is right around the corner

AURORA: Aurora Colony Days will be Friday and Saturday, Aug. 8-9, in and around downtown Aurora.

The event will feature a 5K run, biergarten, Saturday market, car show, vendors of all types, and more. The weekend finishes Saturday night with 21 Turns on the stage for a concert from 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information, go to https://www.auroracolonydays.com/.

Sourdough starter class will offer valuable tips

MULINO: The 2nd Annual Bread & Wine Sourdough Starter Class will be Saturday, Aug. 9, at The Farm Spot in Mulino at 6 p.m.

This unique class combines learning about creating and maintaining a sourdough starter with enjoying an assortment of breads, dips and wine.

The class fee is $70 (non-refundable) and more information is available by calling 503-804-4144.

Blue festival set for another Mulino run

MULINO: The Mulino Blues Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 9, running from 2:45 to 11:40 p.m. at 26412 S. Highway 213 in Mulino.

This year’s event features six different bands and some up-and-coming players – Timothy’s students. Mercury Road, Hippy Love Slave, PDX Preachers, Bartolotti Brothers, The Fun Guys and the TJ Wong Trio. Food will be available for purchase on site. BYOB and lawn chairs.

Canby’ s Slice of Summer musical series continues

CANBY: Canby’s annual Slice of Summer music series returns Sundays at the gazebo in Wait Park.

The free live music will play from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday nights, Aug. 10 and 24. There will be food vendors on tap as well. Attendees should plan to bring lawn chairs.

Here’s who’s playing.

Sunday, Aug. 10 – Big Plans.

Sunday, Aug. 24 – Stumpe City Soul.

Love, Oregon festival set for Colton fun

COLTON: The Love, Oregon festival will be held Aug. 22-24 at Camp Colon. The festival will feature local artists, musicians, farmers, chefs and more.

The all-inclusive event includes camping, live music, farm-to-table meals, an art exhibition, workshops, vendors and more.

To purchase tickets or get more information, check out https://www.campcolton.com/love-oregon-festival.

Train Fest ready to roll at Molalla park

MOLALLA: Train Fest 2025 will be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Molalla Train Park, 31803 Shady Dell Road, Molalla.

The trains will be running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with no entry fee or charge to ride on the trains.

Canby Farmers Market up and rolling each Saturday

CANBY: The Canby Farmers Market is open through October every Saturday on North Holly Street, between NW 2nd Avenue and NW 4th Avenue in Canby.

The market opens at 10 a.m. and runs until about 2 p.m. each Saturday. Canby Farmers Market offers all the flavors of the regional agricultural community. Local farmers, hand crafters, food artisans and nurseries are all a part of this regional attraction. There is also live music on-site.

More information is available on Facebook and Instagram.

Molalla’s Summer Market meets every Thursday night

MOLALLA: The 2025 Molalla Summer Market meets every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 25, providing vendors with flowers, fish, eggs, lamb, fruit, honey, baked goods and more, including children’s activities, at the Molalla River Brewing Company, 180 Industrial Way.

More information is available on Instagram and Facebook.

Timbers supporters’ group continues meet-ups

CANBY: The Portland Timbers supporters group gather to watch every game, home or away, at the F.O.B. Tap Room in Canby, 1109 SW 1st Ave. in Canby. The Timbers Army Clackamas County Frogmen meet in Canby to root for the Timbers and invite Timbers fans from the area are invited to stop by and join the fun.