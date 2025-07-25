Published 11:30 am Friday, July 25, 2025

November 19, 1944- July 15, 2025 – Samuel Irvin Jones passed away peacefully in his home in Canby, Oregon, on July 15, 2025, at the age of 80.

Sam was born on November 19, 1944, in Oregon City to Wayne and Adoree Jones. He was raised in Canby, a place he held close to his heart throughout his life. A proud graduate of Canby High School, Class of 1962. Sam enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served as a Fire Control Technician.

On September 4, 1970, Sam married the love of his life, Marjorie Walch, and purchased a home in Canby, where they welcomed their son, Alan. Sam spent his career on the water, working as a tugboat captain for Ross Island Sand & Gravel.

Outside of work, Sam found joy in the outdoors—hunting and fishing with close friends, camping with family, and nurturing his garden. In retirement, his curiosity led him deep into his genealogy.

Sam is survived by his son, Alan Jones; his sisters, Neila Whitney (Ken) and Stacy Watson (David); and his brother, Gary Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Kay Plant.

In his final months, Sam was lovingly cared for by his son, Alan, who tended to his every need with patience, compassion, and devotion.

A celebration of Sam’s life will be held at the American Legion in Canby on August 16, 2025 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to take a loved one fishing, call an old friend, or plant something in your garden—just as Sam would have wanted.