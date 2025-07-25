Published 11:23 am Friday, July 25, 2025

May 13, 1965 – July 16, 2025 – Beloved wife, Lori Camile Raines passed away peacefully with her husband Mike and daughter Alison by her side on Wednesday, July 15, 2025 after a short, valiant fight against cancer.

She is survived by her husband Mike; daughters Alison Raines of Moore, OK and Katherine of Florida. Her brother Jeffrey Weber of Banks, OR; and uncle Dan or Canby, OR. She was predeceased by her parents Mary and Dennis Weber.

Lori was born in Longmont, CO on May 13, 1965 and moved to Canby with her family in 1975. Lori attended Canby Schools and graduated in 1983. After graduation, she worked for the Law Office of Clancy and Schlininger. Lori Graduated from Pioneer Pacific College in 2018 with her Medical Assistant Certificate.

Lori married the Love of her Life on October 28, 2001 in Lakewood, CO. They moved several times over the years and most recently made Moore, OK their home. The love and dedication she had to her family was unwavering. She showed that same caring and compassion to her patients at work. Lori’s loving heart will be greatly missed by all.

Lori enjoyed calligraphy, writing and crocheting. No services are planned at this time.