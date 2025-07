College Life: Local students earn degrees, academic honors

Canby residents earns honors at Knox College

Kamana’okekai Lattig of Canby has been named to Knox College’s Spring 2025 dean’s list, one of 420 students to earn the honor.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).

Founded in 1837, Knox College is a national liberal arts college in Galesburg, Illinois.

Local earn CCC degrees at commencement

Clackamas Community College celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2025 at its commencement ceremony held on June 13 at the college’s Oregon City campus. This year, more than 1,000 students earned degrees and certificates. The youngest student was 17 and the oldest was 70.

Here’s a look at local students who graduated.

Aurora: Easton Anderson, AAS, machine tool technology, Easton Anderson, CC, CNC operator, Brian Bishop, CC, accounting clerk, John Clemson, auto body/collision repair and refinishing technology, Kristin Hunt, Associate of general studies, Ezequiel Ibarra Espinoza, CC, emergency medical technician, Edward Jeffrey, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Cole Torian, AS, Oregon transfer, computer science, Gerardo Velazquez Valencia, CC, initial welding.

Canby: Margaret Ahlschlager, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Sydney Anderson, Associates of general studies, Hannah Barry, AAS, digital media communications, Mario Bautista, AAS, auto body/collision repair and refinishing technology, Samuel Bernklau Halvorson, CC, CNC operator, Evan Brehm, AAS, accounting, Marisol Brewster, AAS, business, Ameya Burch, AAS, auto body/collision repair and refinishing technology, Julie Cabello, CC, accounting clerk, Kathlyn Chacon, CC, emergency medical technician, Allison Cook, Associate of general studies, Guadalupe Corona, CC, initial welding, Kate Crosby, AAS, horticulture, AAS, Landscape management, CC, irrigation technician, CC organic farming, CC plant health management, Andres Cuanas Quintero, AAS criminal justice, corrections option, Mattie Danforth, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Brittany De Vore, AAS, nursing (RN), Katrina Dehoyos, AAS, nursing (RN), Mia Deller Eggum, CC emergency medical technician, Trey Depretto, AAS, water & environmental technology, Bibiana Duran Mata, Associate of general studies, Sarah Fisher, Associate of general studies, Cristina Galicia Sanjuan, CC, phlebotomy, Madelyn Gobet, CC, human resource management essentials, Selene Gonzalez Gonzales, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Teagan Killinger, Associate of general studies, Addison Lee, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Damaris Lombera Andrade, AAS and CC, human services generalist, Breena Marino, AAS business, CC, business management, CC, human resource management essentials, CC management fundamentals, Betzai Martinez, CC, medical assistant, Dulce Martinez, CC, educacion infantil y estudios familiares, MacKenzie McCarty, AAS, business, CC, business management, Dallas Michel, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Sarah Morrow, Associate of general studies, CC, medical billing and coding, Maria Paniagua-Cano, CC, medical billing and coding, Elija Paola, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Gage Peterson, CC, under car technician – manual transmission and automatic transmission, Merab Ponce, Associate of general studies, Matthew Riegg, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Jocelyn Riehle, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Jonah Schiewe, AAS, digital media communications, Jedediah Smith, CC, Emergency medical technician, Lily Stuart, Associate of general studies, John Thomas, Associate of general studies, CC, emergency medical technology, Mariela Torres, Associate of general studies, Jeffersson Ulate Salas, AAS, machine tool technology, Linda Valdez Lerma, AA degree, Oregon transfer, CoLene Vargas, CC, irrigation technician, Treyson Wakefield, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Ethan Wendt, associate of general studies, Joeylynn Zottola-Baguio, AS degree, transfer business, Viviana Zurita, AAS, nursing (RN).

Colton: Kaylee Daugherty, Associate of general studies, Matthew DeFusco, CC energy systems maintenance, Nicolas Hada, Associate of general studies, Heather Herron, CC and AAS, human services generalist, associate of general studies, Brittney Hoopping, AAS administrative professional, AAS, project manager, CC, human resource management essentials, CC human resource management, CC, integrated marketing and promotion, CC, project management, Zackary Reaves, Associate of general studies.

Molalla: Libbey Briley, AA degree, Oregon transfer, McKenzie Brownlee, Associate of general studies, Mason Calhoon West, AAS, CC, welding technology, Ephriam Carr, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Jamie Clark, AAS, industrial maintenance technology, Associate of general studies, Katya Coleman, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Morgan Duvall, Associate of general studies, Noah Emch, CC, CNC operator, Andrea Faus, CC, accounting clerk, Sally-Marie Hartmann, CC, healthcare careers, Elke Hirlehei, Associate of general studies, Lydia Hunt, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Michael Kyllo, AA degree, Oregon Transfer, Kimberly LaVoie, AAS, nursing (RN), Raymond Magana, CC, CNC operator, Cooper Meyers, CC, fitness technology, Sariyoan Miletti, AAS, business, CC, business management, CC, management fundamentals, Shannon Myers, CC, accounting clerk, Carla Phillips, AAS, project management, Emily Rountree, AA degree, Oregon transfer elementary education, Savannah Webber, CC, Dental assistant, Josef Willwert, CC, project management.

Mulino: Crista Baurer, CC, phlebotomy, Alejandra Fernandez, AAS, business, CC accounting clerk, CC, business management, CC, management fundamentals, Martha Guzman de Serrano, CC, educacion’ infantil y estudios familiares, Maricela, Lopez-Damian, AA degree, Oregon transfer, Stephanie Serrano, AS, civil engineering, OSU, Elizabeth Shelton, Associate of general studies, Andrew von Eynern, CC, accounting clerk, AS degree, transfer business.