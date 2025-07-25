Canby’s Jack Brauckmiller named to Class 5A first team

Let’s be honest. The Canby baseball team did some amazing things in the 2025 spring season.

The Cougars lost just twice along the way to a second-place finish in the Northwest Oregon Conference, strung together 15 wins in a row at one point, took the third seed into the Class 5A state playoffs, then advanced all the way to the 5A semifinals.

In response, the best of Canby’s best were honored on Class 5A all-state teams, with sophomore pitcher Jack Brauckmiller (he was previously named NWOC Pitcher of the Year) winning a berth on the all-state first team, senior first baseman Colby Herren and senior third baseman Brady Ackerman being named to the second team, and senior designated hitter Dylan Nelson landing on the honorable mention team.

Wilsonville’s Mark Wiepert and Thurston’s Grady Saunders shared Player of the Year honors, Summit’s Alex Via was selected as Pitcher of the Year, and Summit’s Aaron Boehm was chosen as Coach of the Year.

Class 5A All-State Baseball

First Team

Catcher: Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville, 12; Joe Mendazona, Central, 10; Braden Corgain, Thurston, 12; Aiden Hibler, North Eugene, 10; First Base: Connor Molony, Thurston, 12. Utility: Hunter Rivers, Dallas, 11. Designated Hitter: Alex Johnson, Crater, 11. Infield: Grady Saunders, Thurston, 12; Logan Nakamura, Ridgeview, 12; Jackson Hertel, Ridgeview, 12; Will Goodman, Bend, 12; Brock Johnson, Thurston, 11; JT Girod, Central, 10; Drew Rice, West Albany, 12; Ian Bollard, Putnam, 12. Pitcher: Colin Hernandez, Thurston, 12; Rylan Mathiesen, West Albany, 12; Jack Brauckmiller, Canby, 10; Alex Via, Summit, 12; Bryson Nygren, Silverton, 12; Declan O’Brien, La Salle, 11. Outfield: Axel Prechel, Corvallis, 12; Slater DeBrun, Summit, 12; Drew Hall, Wilsonville, 12; Kyler Miller, Thurston, 12; Jackson Parker, Summit, 11; Eli Hess, Dallas, 12; Ruden Nakamura, Ridgeview, 11.

Players of the Year: Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville; Grady Saunders, Thurston

Pitcher of the Year: Alex Via, Summit

Coach of the Year: Aaron Boehm, Summit

Second Team

Catcher: Cole Angel, South Albany, 11. First Base: Colby Herren, Canby, 12; Utility: Noah Blair, Thurston, 12. Designated Hitter: Tommy Hess, Dallas, 10; Eli Pupo, Redmond, 12. Infield: Ben Weiss, Corvallis, 10; Sawyer Enderle, Silverton, 12; Torstan Herson, La Salle, 12; Brady Ackerman, Canby, 12; David Macdonald, Thurston, 12. Pitcher: Wade Hagey, Wilsonville, 12; Mason Snopl, Crater, 11; Andrew Street, Corvallis, 11; Max Bishop, La Salle, 12; Michael Bushelman, North Eugene, 11. Outfield: Kaden Martirano, West Albany, 12; Davin Snyder, Hood River, 10; Duncan Roudabush, North Eugene, 10; Brady Kennedy, Mountain View, 12; Jack Strange, Dallas, 12.

Honorable Mention

Catcher: Kingston McAdam, Hood River, 11; Olen Nofziger, Ridgeview, 12. First Base: James Collier, Silverton, 10; Brody Whitchomb, Caldera, 11. Utility: Ryder Carpenter, Mountain View, 10; AJ Garcia, Hillsboro, 11. Designated Hitter: Dylan Nelson, Canby, 12. Infield: Caleb Cornett, Crater, 10; Morgan Austin, Crater, 11; Tayden Arbogast, Churchill, 12; Braden Nugent, Eagle Point, 11; Addison Postlewait, Hood River, 12; Pitcher: Donovan Jackson, Churchill, 12; Finn Chambers, Ridgeview, 10; Marcio Silva, Bend, 11; Jackson Barba, Central, 10; Jacob Fifehaus, West Albany, 11. Outfield: Korhan Haller, Corvallis, 12; Joe Salvione, Putnam, 10; Connor Hammond, Hillsboro, 12; Jace Litten, Churchill, 11; Logan Trivette, Ashland, 11; Kasen Orr, Crater, 12.