Canby students, adults explore history on European adventure

More than 40 locals got to explore a myriad of experiences across Europe

History and classic architecture stretched out before a group of Canby High Students, teachers and parents during a two-week trek through Europe recently.

The Canby High School student trip was led by science teacher and International Travel Club advisor Jay Mull, German teacher Noah Megowan, and math teacher Cam Quinlan took place July 8-20 and included 30 students and 12 adults. Students ranged in age from freshmen to a couple that had graduated in 2024.

“With his vast experience of traveling this part of Europe, Noah customized three of the itineraries that Education First Tours offers,” Mull explained.

The group began in Berlin and before the trek was done, they’d visit Prague, Vienna, Munich, and Lucerne. They also travelled to Dresden, Brno, Bratislava, Salzburg, the Eagle’s Nest, Neuschwanstein, and Lichtenstein en route to those main cities.

“We learned so much history and saw some unbelievable architecture in the castles, cathedrals, bridges, and other buildings,” Mull said. “On our last day in Lucerne we rode a cogwheel tram up to the top of Mount Rigi and had beautiful views of the Alps and Lake Lucerne. All of us felt that there were some places that we have to go back to in the future.”