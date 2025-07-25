Canby business: Grocery Outlet opens doors on 1st Ave.

The new store will be helmed by Cesilia and Francisco Sanchez

The doors opened, the crowd was delighted, and owners/managers Cesilia and Francisco Sanchez welcomed the official opening of the Grocery Outlet in Canby Thursday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The couple, along with representatives of the Canby Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Canby, family, friends, and the merely curious, gathered at 891 SE 1st Ave., in Canby Thursday to celebrate the store’s grand opening.

And when the Sanchez’s put scissor to ribbon, the new Grocery Outlet store became a part of the city’s business landscape.