Published 11:29 am Thursday, July 24, 2025

February 22, 1930 – June 26, 2025 – Sylvia May Wiegand of Canby, Ore., passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 26, 2025. She was 95.

Sylvia had been in and out of the hospital over the previous two months before moving to a very caring adult foster care home in Canby where, eight days later, she slipped peacefully into eternity, which had been her hope.

Sylvia was born to Fred and Cecyl Lucht on the Mt. Angel family farm on Feb. 22,1930. She attended Harmony School, a one-room schoolhouse, and graduated from Silverton High School. After high school she worked a variety of jobs before meeting Robert A. Wiegand at a dance at Maplewood Grange. They were married on Oct. 20, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mt. Angel.

Over the following years they had five children: Duane, Lee, Wade, Tammy and Penny, who died soon after birth. The family lived in several locations before moving to Canby in 1958. Sylvia had several part-time jobs around town including at Canby Dairy Queen and Parsons Canby Pharmacy. She really enjoyed bowling and did so until she was 90. The only reason she quit was that all the local bowling alleys closed. Remarkably, she went bowling for the last time in May at the age of 95.

She was an active member of Zoar Lutheran Church for many years where she spent many hours helping make quilts. She was also a longstanding and active member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, 56; her son Wade when he was 64; and her grandson Geoffrey, 22 years old. She leaves behind three children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and the many others to whom she was a second mom.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Sept. 27, 2025, at Zoar Lutheran Church, 190 SW 3rd Ave., Canby.