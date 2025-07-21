Letters: Thanks offered for July 4 efforts Published 3:47 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

Just a note to say ‘thank you’ to all the people who worked on Canby’s July 4 party. I could not believe the amount of people who were downtown, parked in their lawn chairs 90 minutes before the parade even started.

And then the parade was so large that it actually ended before the last part of the parade had begun. In essence, it lapped itself. That’s got to be a first.

There were more vendors this year than I remember and I’d heard that this year was an all-time high for vendors at the July 4 celebration. So that was really great.

I enjoyed the car show, the game areas, and all that was provided to help make our July 4 a time to remember for the family. We’re still talking about it.

So, this letter is just a chance to offer a pat on the back to the City of Canby and all the volunteers, businesses and organizations that were involved and made it something special.

Thanks to all.

Shelly Fraser

Canby