Thomas, Brauckmiller lead Canby football returners Published 3:50 pm Monday, July 21, 2025

You might not know it, but the countdown has begun.

There is – now that we’re past the midway point of the summer – less than a month until the official beginning of the 2025 high school football season.

While our local football coaches and teams have been busy doing the things they’re allowed to do by the Oregon School Activities Association during the “offseason” – passing league, the lineman challenge, weight room sessions, team camps etc. – practice officially kicks off on Monday, Aug. 18.

After that, the first jamborees are set for Thursday, Aug. 28, while the first official games will be played on Friday, Aug. 29.

Canby — the Cougars finished fourth in the Special District 2 race a year ago and just missed a berth in the Class 5A state playoffs — will kick off its 2025 schedule when it hosts West Albany at Canby High School at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29.

Additional opening games including teams from Special District 2 include: Redmond at McNary, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29; Sandy at Wilsonville, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5; Gresham at Aloha, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5; Forest Grove vs. Century at Hillsboro Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5; Hillsboro vs. McDaniel at Hare Field, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5; South Albany at McKay, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5.

What’s going to happen in those kickoff games? I have no idea. And most of you – those who aren’t coaches of these teams or parents of their best players – don’t either.

Also unknown in our current era is this: Which of last year’s SD2 all-stars may have transferred to new schools? Again, at this point, I have no idea.

If last year’s all-district players stay home for the 2025 fall season, here’s who looks looks strong for Canby in the upcoming 2025 campaign.

Canby: The Cougars bring back two all-league players who are expected to contribute heavily again in 2025, including senior linebacker Adran Thomas (he won a berth on the honorable mention all-SD2 team a year ago) and junior wide receiver Jack Brauckmiller (he was named to the honorable mention all-SD2 team).