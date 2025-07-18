Area Events: Diorama, sustainability, puppetry and more on tap Published 4:10 am Friday, July 18, 2025

The local area is alive with a wide array of fun coming up

Wednesday Whimsey eyes fantasy diorama creation

MOLALLA: With school out, teens ages 10-18 will be looking for fun things to do this summer. The Molalla Public Library has that covered with weekly teen programs throughout the summer.

Wednesday, July 23, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Make a Mini Fantasy Diorama.

Wednesday, July 30, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Create Dragon Eye Pins.

Parks group planning three-day fundraising sale

MOLALLA: The Molalla CPC will hold a fundraising sale July 24-26 at 321 Chinook St. in Molalla. The sale runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Money raised will be used to benefit Molalla parks. For information, text to 971-337-6768.

Learn sustainability techniques during library program

CANBY: Canby Public Library will host the 7 R’s of Sustainable Living on Thursday, July 24, beginning at 6 p.m.

Those R’s are: rethink, refuse, reduce, reuse, repair, repurpose, recycle. Combined with thrifting, those techniques can benefit individuals and the larger community. Clackamas County Sustainability and Solid Waste and Canby Kiwanis Thrift Store will be on hand to provide information.

Molalla Library sets baby, toddler sign language class

MOLALLA: The Molalla Public Library will hold a series of children’s events throughout the summer. Here’s a look at what’s happening and where.

Thursday, July 24, at 11 a.m.: MNCH’s Power Play for the Planet (at Fox Park).

Friday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m.: End of Challenge Party (at Fox Park) featuring Kona Ice, goats, tie dye, and bubbles.

Explore world of puppetry during live performance

CANBY: Puppetry Dragon Theater Puppets will be at the Canby Public Library for a performance Friday, July 25, at 11 a.m.

Arcade Universe – A Hero goes on a quest through different levels to find his goal in life. First, he must overcome failure. Tries again and again and finally wins. Suddenly he finds out that helping others is the ultimate reward. An 8-Bit adventure with 8-Bit puppets.

Add some spice to cooking at Molalla Library

MOLALLA: The Molalla Public Library’s July spice offering will be salt-free Bavarian-style seasoning. The spice, good for roasting and grilling, is available at the library until supplies run out.

The seasoning is hand-mixed from crushed brown mustard, rosemary, garlic, thyme, bay leaf and sage.

LEGO builder sets workshop at Canby Library

CANBY: If LEGOS are your thing, then the program “Build Like a Master” is for you on Tuesday, July 29, at 5 p.m.

Professional LEGO builder Kelly Bartlett shares some of her best tips for learning how to make your own LEGO creations from scratch.

She’ll share her process for creating custom models as wells as her favorite building techniques. Participants will get to build one of Kelly’s original models to take home with them.

Dahlia Festival looming as summer heats up

CANBY: The annual Dahlia Festival at Swan Island Dahlias will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 18, every Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Canby.

The event features free admission and parking, food trucks, live music on the weekends, classes, fresh cut flowers and more.

For more information, go to: www.dahlias.com.

Reunion plans in the works for WHS class of ‘80

WOODBURN: The Woodburn High School class of 1980 is planning its 45th reunion for Aug. 2 and is looking for more alumni who’d like to attend.

As in the past, the class of ‘80 will open up its event to the classes it was in high school with, so WHS alums from the classes of 77-79 and 81-83 are invited to attend as well.

The event will begin about 4 p.m. at a place to be determined later.

For more information, contact John Baker at bakeratthecon@gmail.com or check the Facebook page “WHS class of 80 – 45th reunion.”

Canby free meal program continues in August

CANBY: Free summer meals in Canby will restart in August. The free meals are for anyone ages 18-older and are served Monday through Friday at various Canby locations.

Here’s a look at the when and where for this year’s free meal program.

Canby High School – Daily from Aug. 4 to Aug.15. Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Canby School District Nutrition Services at 503-266-6742. For more information, visit fns.usda.gov/summer.

Molalla’s National Night Out ready to roll

MOLALLA: Molalla welcomes National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 4, beginning at 4:45 at Fox Park.

National Night Out is to connect with the community, educate in safety and health. The city-wide NNO is aimed at children’s safety, health, and welfare.

Kids will be given goodies, fun items and have games to play. There will be big rigs, animals and so much more.

Free parking at Bohlander Field.

Sourdough class offers bread skill-building

MULINO: The 2nd Annual Bread & Wine Sourdough Starter Class will be Saturday, Aug. 9, at The Farm Spot in Mulino at 6 p.m.

This unique class combines learning about creating and maintaining a sourdough starter with enjoying an assortment of breads, dips and wine.

The class fee is $70 (non-refundable) and more information is available by calling 503-804-4144.

Blue festival set for another Mulino run

MULINO: The Mulino Blues Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 9, running from 2:45 to 11:40 p.m. at 26412 S. Highway 213 in Mulino.

This year’s event features six different bands and some up-and-coming players – Timothy’s students. Mercury Road, Hippy Love Slave, PDX Preachers, Bartolotti Brothers, The Fun Guys and the TJ Wong Trio.

Food will be available for purchase on site. BYOB and lawn chairs.

Molalla graduates set 50th reunion for August

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1975 will hold a 50th reunion on Sunday, Aug. 17, in the afternoon at Ringo Pond, a private park. The park is located on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Larry Hansen at 971-235-0049. There is also a Facebook page at “MUHS Class of 75.”

Molalla High School class sets 60-year reunion

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1965 will hold a 60-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Ringo Pond on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Joyce Goodwin Olsen at 503-551-9860.

Train Fest ready to roll at Molalla park

MOLALLA: Train Fest 2025 will be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Molalla Train Park, 31803 Shady Dell Road, Molalla.

The trains will be running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with no entry fee or charge to ride on the trains.

Timbers supporters’ group ready for meet-ups

CANBY: The Portland Timbers supporters group gather to watch every game, home or away, at the F.O.B. Tap Room in Canby, 1109 SW 1st Ave. in Canby.

The Timbers Army Clackamas County Frogmen meet in Canby to root for the Timbers and invite Timbers fans from the area are invited to stop by and join the fun.

Tabletop gaming keep dice rolling at Canby Library

CANBY: Canby Public Library offers tabletop gaming the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from noon to 4 p.m.

No experience is needed to play. The gaming is for ages 13-18.

D&D play returns twice a month at Canby Library

CANBY: Dungeons and Dragons game play will be held the first and third Saturday of each month at the Canby Public Library, beginning at noon.

Game play is for ages 13-18 in the Teen Room.

For more information, call 503-967-1849.