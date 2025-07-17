Outdoor markets: Where the local variety is dazzling & delicious Published 4:45 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

The weekly outdoor markets in Canby and Molalla have a lot to offer

It’s not always easy, and some days it’s not what you want to do, but for the vendors and organizers of the local outdoor market scene, getting the Canby Farmers Market and Molalla Farmers Market up and rolling each week is a need fed by passion.

The two markets offer a little something different each week. Canby’s action meets on Saturday mornings, a somewhat traditional Saturday market play, while Molalla has gone in a different direction, electing to hold its market on Thursdays from afternoon to early evening.

And yet, for all the differences, there’s plenty that’s the same. The local outdoor markets offer a place to buy and experience local produce and fruit at a price that makes it worthwhile. There are flavors to be savored and interesting ingredients to examine. But that’s only a small part of the action.

There are people demonstrating their ability to can fruits and vegetables, craftspeople showing off their wares, baked goods, food, children’s fun and music making the scene come alive. Here’s a look at what’s going on

Canby Farmers Market

The Canby Farmers Market is open through October every Saturday on North Holly Street, between NW 2nd Avenue and NW 4th Avenue in Canby.

The market opens at 10 a.m. and runs until about 2 p.m. each Saturday. Canby Farmers Market offers all the flavors of the regional agricultural community.

Local farmers, hand crafters, food artisans and nurseries are all a part of this regional attraction. There is also live music on-site.

More information is available on Facebook and Instagram.

Molalla Farmers Market

The Molalla Farmers Market meets every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 25, providing vendors with flowers, fish, eggs, lamb, fruit, honey, baked goods and more, including children’s activities, at the Molalla River Brewing Company, 180 Industrial Way.

More information is available on Instagram and Facebook.