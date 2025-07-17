Music here, music there, music everywhere in the area Published 4:55 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

A wide range of music is going on around the area in coming weeks

Aurora’s Concert in the Park

Aurora’s Concerts in the Park series continues with a fun lineup of artists. The concerts will be Wednesday nights through Aug. 9, with the music beginning at 7 p.m. each night.

Bands will play Wednesday evenings, with the final event on Saturday, Aug. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. during Aurora Colony Days. All concerts will be held at the Aurora City Park amphitheater rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available on site.

This year’s lineup is:

Wednesday, July 23 – Timothy James Band (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 30 – Bootleg Ridge (7 to 9 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 9 – 21 Turns (7 to 10 p.m.)

Canby’s Slice of Summer

Canby’s annual Slice of Summer music series returns Sundays at the gazebo in Wait Park.

The free live music will play from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday nights, July 27, and Aug. 10 and 24. There will be food vendors on tap as well. Attendees should plan to bring lawn chairs.

Here’s who’s playing.

Sunday, July 27 – Whip Wilson.

Sunday, Aug. 10 – Big Plans.

Sunday, Aug. 24 – Stumpe City Soul.

Molalla’s Music in the Park

This year’s Music in the Park summer series in Molalla will finish up on Tuesday, July 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Fox Park.

The event is free and there will be no food available at the event.

Musical guests will be:

Tuesday, July 29 – Timothy James.

Woodburn’s Music in the Park

Woodburn Recreation and Parks will host its 2025 Music in the Park series through Aug. 12 every Tuesday night at Library Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

There will be food trucks on site and crafts and games for children to enjoy.

This year’s musical guests will be:

Tuesday, July 29 – Phoenix Duo (folk and pop).

Tuesday, Aug. 5 – Billy & the Rockets (rock and roll).

Tuesday, Aug. 12 – Schwing (‘90s covers).

Food and activities begin at 6 p.m., music at 6:30 p.m.

Columbian-born songwriter Nathalia

Canby Public Library will host a music performance from Nathalia on Tuesday, July 29, at 11 a.m.

Colombian-born songwriter and performer, Nathalia, hosts a fun and interactive presentation of her original bilingual music. Exploring a variety of imaginative themes, Nathalia paints a world of musical colors by fusing popular styles with traditional Latin American sounds and rhythms.