College Life: A look at how locals are faring in college Published 8:46 am Thursday, July 17, 2025

Students with local ties graduate, make dean’s list

Driver earns academic honors at Emerson College

Tyson Driver of Canby recently earned dean’s list honors for the spring semester at Emerson College.

Driver is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2028. The requirement to make the dean’s list is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Pair earns degrees from Pacific University

The following students graduated in spring 2025 from the Pacific University in Oregon.

Aurora: Kelsey Decampos-Stairiker, Doctor of Optometry, College of Optometry.

Canby: Sarah Trafton, Doctor of Pharmacy, College of Health Professions.

Local students earn academic honors from Linfield

Multiple students with local ties earned academic honors at Linfield University during the spring 2025 academic term.

The Dean’s List identifies undergraduate students who earned a GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (3.65) while taking at least graded 12 credits. It is computed following the posting of grades at the end of each semester.

Students were:

Canby: Elda Alvarez, junior, majoring in nursing. Diego Arredondo, senior, accounting and finance; Cydney Hess, senior, accounting and sport management; Allison Mead, sophomore, finance; and Brittany Rust, senior, nursing.

Molalla: Kayden Harris, sophomore, biochemistry and molecular biology; Taylor Lishka, junior, elementary education.

Aurora: Kai Laitinen, sophomore, computer science and mathematics.

Hewitt earns degree from South Dakota State

Canby’s Jessica Haley Hewitt has graduated from South Dakota State University following the spring 2025 semester.

Hewitt graduated with high honor with an Associate of Science from SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.