Sharon “Sheri” Marie Ferrigno

October 25, 1945 – June 7, 2025

Sharon Marie (Gilligan) Ferrigno was born in Omaha, Nebraska and her life through college before coming to Oregon was a flurry of activities in sports, arts and achievements through graduation from Westside High School in Omaha. She then continued her schooling to graduation from University of Nebraska – Omaha in June 1967.

During that time, she was a member of Alpha XI Delta Sorority. Coming West the following year was the next adventure with a best friend, Sheila Eyberg, to seek advanced degrees at the University of Oregon. During that time, she left the University to teach High School in Oakridge, Oregon.

While there, she was introduced, through a mutual friend, to Sebastian (Bud) Ferrigno III, who was also a teacher in a different area, but had grown up nearby. Two years later, they were married back in Omaha and this September would have been their 56th year or marriage.

Sheri is survived by her Husband; a son, Sebastian (Buddy) Ferrigno IV and daughter-in-law Shannon; sisters, Karen, Janet and Julie; brothers, Paul and Patrick.

Sheri led her life as a sincere giver to others and enjoyed the outdoors and road trips to see friends and family. Along the way, Sheri was awarded the State of Oregon Chapter’s Winner of “Homemaker of the Year” Award in 1986 by the National Eagle Forum.

In her senior time, she devoted 15 years to massage therapy out of her home.

A private family graveside service was held in at Forestvale Memorial Park in Oakridge, Oregon.