Canby’s Allison Hayzlett named to 5A all-state first team Published 9:55 pm Tuesday, July 15, 2025

They were Canby’s big four.

And they – Canby junior pitcher Allison Hayzlett, junior infielder Abigail Troutman, senior infielder Madison Bigej and sophomore designated hitter/utility Taylor Saucedo – all won berths on the 2025 Class 5A all-state teams.

Together, they led the Cougars to a Northwest Oregon Conference championship, a berth in the Class 5A state semifinals and a 21-8 overall record.

Hayzlett was named to the 5A first team, Troutman won a spot on the second team and Bigej and Saucedo landed on the 5A third team.

Class 5A All-State Softball

First Team

Pitcher: Brezlyn Hagemeister, Ridgeview, sophomore; Lily McCormick, Central, senior; Allison Hayzlett, Canby, junior. Catcher: Morgan Voll, Caldera, senior; Madalyn Ehers, Silverton, sophomore. Infield: Danika Brackett, Crater, senior; Isabella Lauerman, Bend, senior; Brooklyn Lick, Ridgeview, senior; Eleanor Baker, La Salle, junior; Genevieve Osburg, Lebanon, senior. Outfield: Syren Ferguson, Thurston, junior; Lauren Glasser, Bend, senior; Ariahnna Williams, Central, junior; Addi Van Metre, Hood River Valley, sophomore. Designated hitter/utility: Cadence Kennedy, Mountain View, sophomore; Kenadie Lucas, Hood River Valley, junior.

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Lick, Ridgeview

Pitcher of the Year: Brezlyn Hagemeister, Ridgeview

Coach of the Year: Sandy Fischer, Ridgeview

Second Team

Pitcher: Kasey Ogan, Thurston, senior; Mckenzie Peterson, Silverton, senior; Grace Rowan, Hood River Valley, senior. Catcher: Daphnie Heckel, Thurston, junior; Isa Rivera, Hood River Valley, sophomore. Infield: Kady Ledbetter, Eagle Point, senior; Gaby Montes, Thurston, senior; Elie Hall, Caldera, sophomore; Parker Doerr, Corvallis, junior; Hannah Houts, Silverton, senior; Abigail Troutman, Canby, junior. Outfielder: Ady Thayer, Crater, junior; Paisley Rains, Silverton, senior; Abigail Kessler, Crescent Valley, senior; Maddisen Jones, Dallas, sophomore; Nevaeh Norris, Centennial, junior. Designated hitter/utility: Abbey Canfield, Crater, junior; Elle Morton, Caldera, freshman.

Third Team

Pitcher: Ally Nottingham, Crater, sophomore; Madison Ruman, Dallas, senior; Daphne Forman, La Salle, senior. Catcher: Sarah Estes, Eagle Point, junior; Emma Anundi Boland, Centennial, senior. Infield: Cassidy Sandgren, Bend, sophomore; Kady Lindstrom, Eagle Point, senior; Elli Preston, Caldera, senior; Harlow Nelson, Dallas, freshman; Madison Bigej, Canby, senior; Madison Price, Hillsboro, senior. Outfield: Riley Jacoby, Eagle Point, sophomore; Danika Hollibaugh, Caldera, sophomore; Hailey Nelson, Ridgeview, junior; Allison Keller, La Salle, sophomore. Designated hitter/utility: Taylor Saucedo, Canby, sophomore; Sienna Brown, Churchill, junior; Tawney Snair, Central, freshman.

Honorable Mention

Pitcher: Blaire Eckman, Mountain View, freshman; Taylor Aldrich, Bend, senior; Gigi Young, West Albany, sophomore. Catcher: Emily Tschida, South Albany, junior. Infield: Kendall Miller, Thurston, senior; Camden DeWitt, North Eugene, freshman; Amelia Kidd, West Albany, junior; Maddie Angel, South Albany, junior; Claire Carron, Centennial, junior. Outfield: Mahala Pyle, Lebanon, sophomore; Sophie Godinez, Hillsboro, freshman.