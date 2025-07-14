Filling hopes, dreams and needs at Molalla Adult Community Center Published 4:14 am Monday, July 14, 2025

In the heart of summer, the MACC touches many lives in the area

Summer is here, the needs are many, and for folks at Molalla Adult Community Center, the process of serving the area’s seniors continues apace.

Molalla Adult Community Center has served seniors and those with physical disabilities in the Molalla community since 1981.

“The mission of the center is to provide programs and services that help equip clients socially, emotionally, and physically to stay independent as long as possible,” said Amanda Estrada, the center’s director. “Molalla Adult Community Center provides resources, assistance, social activities and meals with a focus of aiding seniors and those with physical disabilities in Molalla and the surrounding area including Mulino, Colton, Beavercreek, and rural Canby.”

The center offers a wide range of activities to meet diverse interests and abilities, including:

Evidence Based Fitness Classes: Tai Chi, Walk with Ease, GeriFit

Social Activities: bingo, bunco, cards games, dominos, special lunches, parties, and weekly field trips.

Arts and Crafts: Painting class, sewing, and monthly craft hour

Additionally, the center hosts a veterans group, quilt group, genealogy class, foot care clinic, bus transport four days a week, Meals on Wheels to homebound individuals, in-house dining four days a week, resource referrals, assistance with paperwork and applications, and utility assistance.

“Whether you’re looking for friendship, fun, or support there’s a place for you at the center,” Estrada. “Come by for a tour and meet our friendly staff, and see how we can serve you or your loved one.

“The services provided through the Molalla Adult Community Center are more vital than ever, as prices continue to rise, this is putting a greater strain on our seniors on fixed incomes in our community,” she added. “The center is a safe haven for many who have to choose between buying groceries or paying their utility bill. It’s only through our partnerships with community organizations, Clackamas County Social Services, religious organizations, and individual donors that we can provide these essential services to our community. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, a third of our funding comes from fundraising, individual donors and community partners. Without the support of our community we would not be able to continue the important work that we do every day.”

To learn more on how you can help support the Molalla adult community, contact Estrada at 503-829-4214 or email to amanda@foothillsonline.com.

The MACC is always looking for volunteers and are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 122 Grange Ave. in Molalla. Look for more information on Facebook at Molalla Adult Community Center.