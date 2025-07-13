Events & Activities: Music galore, farmers markets and a little ‘whimsey’ Published 5:28 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

There are plenty of fun and interesting things coming to the local area

Canby Farmers Market up and rolling each Saturday

CANBY: The Canby Farmers Market is open through October every Saturday on North Holly Street, between NW 2nd Avenue and NW 4th Avenue in Canby.

The market opens at 10 a.m. and runs until about 2 p.m. each Saturday. Canby Farmers Market offers all the flavors of the regional agricultural community. Local farmers, hand crafters, food artisans and nurseries are all a part of this regional attraction. There is also live music on-site.

More information is available on Facebook and Instagram.

Molalla’s Summer Market meets every Thursday night

MOLALLA: The 2025 Molalla Summer Market meets every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 25, providing vendors with flowers, fish, eggs, lamb, fruit, honey, baked goods and more, including children’s activities, at the Molalla River Brewing Company, 180 Industrial Way.

More information is available on Instagram and Facebook.

Aurora’s Concert in the Park series bringing the tunes

AURORA: Aurora’s Concerts in the Park series returns in 2025 with a fun lineup of artists. The concerts will be Wednesday nights through Aug. 9, with the music beginning at 7 p.m. each night.

Bands will play Wednesday evenings, with the final event on Saturday, Aug. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. during Aurora Colony Days. All concerts will be held at the Aurora City Park amphitheater rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available on site.

This year’s lineup is:

Wednesday, July 16 – Friends from Home (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 23 – Timothy James Band (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 30 – Bootleg Ridge (7 to 9 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 9 – 21 Turns (7 to 10 p.m.)

Maker Lab fun focuses on circuitry, conductivity

CANBY: Canby Public Library’s latest Maker Lab – Circuitry and Conductivity, will be held Wednesday, July 16, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the library.

This is hands-on STEAM fun for all ages and will offer visitors a chance to try out several different projects.

Bedazzle a mushroom coaster at Wednesday Whimsey

MOLALLA: With school out, teens ages 10-18 will be looking for fun things to do this summer. The Molalla Public Library has that covered with weekly teen programs throughout the summer.

Here’s a look at what’s happening.

Wednesday, July 16, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Bedazzle a Mushroom Coaster.

Wednesday, July 23, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Make a Mini Fantasy Diorama.

Wednesday, July 30, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Create Dragon Eye Pins.

Molalla Library sets baby, toddler sign language class

MOLALLA: The Molalla Public Library will hold a series of children’s events throughout the summer. Here’s a look at what’s happening and where.

Thursday, July 17, at 11 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Sign Language

Thursday, July 24, at 11 a.m.: MNCH’s Power Play for the Planet (at Fox Park)

Friday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m.: End of Challenge Party (at Fox Park) featuring Kona Ice, goats, tie dye, and bubbles.

Harefest ready to bring the tribute band thunder

CANBY: Harefest, the “Mother of all Tribute Festivals,” returns to Canby’s fairgrounds July 17-19.

This year’s tribute band festival will feature 24 tribute bands on two stages, along with food, onsite camping, and a party atmosphere that will celebrate timeless music. Tribute bands will perform as Heart, Fleetwood Mac, Def Leppard, KISS, ABBA, Eagles and more.

To learn more, or for ticket information, go to harefest.com.

Explore dance and culture of Pacific Islanders in Canby

CANBY: Paradise of Samoa, a nonprofit dance group from Keizer, will be at the Canby Public Library on Friday, July 18, beginning at 11 a.m. to share authentic dances from Samoa, Tonga, Hawaii, and New Zealand with authentic costume and music.

The show is for all ages and offers an interactive, narrated tour through the islands of the Pacific.

Molalla’s summer music scene will be hot

MOLALLA: This year’s Music in the Park summer series in Molalla will be held on Tuesdays, July 22 and 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Fox Park.

The event is free and there will be no food available at the event.

Musical guests will be:

Tuesday, July 22 – Mark Seymour & Friends.

Tuesday, July 29 – Timothy James.

Music in the Park returns this summer in Woodburn

WOODBURN: Woodburn Recreation and Parks will host its 2025 Music in the Park series through Aug. 12 every Tuesday night at Library Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

There will be food trucks on site and crafts and games for children to enjoy.

This year’s musical guests will be:

Tuesday, July 22 – Tune Tours (jazz and Americana).

Tuesday, July 29 – Phoenix Duo (folk and pop).

Tuesday, Aug. 5 – Billy & the Rockets (rock and roll).

Tuesday, Aug. 12 – Schwing (‘90s covers).

Food and activities begin at 6 p.m., music at 6:30 p.m.

Free spice mix available at Molalla Library in June

MOLALLA: The Molalla Public Library’s July spice offering will be salt-free Bavarian-style seasoning. The spice, good for roasting and grilling, is available at the library until supplies run out.

The seasoning is hand-mixed from crushed brown mustard, rosemary, garlic, thyme, bay leaf and sage.

Learn sustainability techniques and more at library program

CANBY: Canby Public Library will host the 7 R’s of Sustainable Living on Thursday, July 24, beginning at 6 p.m.

Those R’s are: rethink, refuse, reduce, reuse, repair, repurpose, recycle. Combined with thrifting, those techniques can benefit individuals and the larger community. Clackamas County Sustainability and Solid Waste and Canby Kiwanis Thrift Store will be on hand to provide information.

Molalla Library plans ‘Power Play’ program at Fox Park

MOLALLA: Molalla Public Library will hold “Power Play for the Planet” on Thursday, July 24, at 11 a.m. at Fox Park.

Play games, solve puzzles and tackle wacky challenges. The whole family will enjoy exploring the planet, designing solutions for the environment, and imagining a brighter future.

Explore world of puppetry during live performance

CANBY: Puppetry Dragon Theater Puppets will be at the Canby Public Library for a performance Friday, July 25, at 11 a.m.

Arcade Universe – A Hero goes on a quest through different levels to find his goal in life. First, he must overcome failure. Tries again and again and finally wins. Suddenly he finds out that helping others is the ultimate reward. An 8-Bit adventure with 8-Bit puppets.

Canby serving up ‘Slice’ of musical summer

CANBY: Canby’s annual Slice of Summer music series returns Sundays at the gazebo in Wait Park.

The free live music will play from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday nights, July 27, and Aug. 10 and 24. There will be food vendors on tap as well. Attendees should plan to bring lawn chairs.

Here’s who’s playing.

Sunday, July 27 – Whip Wilson.

Sunday, Aug. 10 – Big Plans.

Sunday, Aug. 24 – Stumpe City Soul.

Nathalia coming to Canby Library for special performance

CANBY: Canby Public Library will host a music performance from Nathalia on Tuesday, July 29, at 11 a.m.

Colombian-born songwriter and performer, Nathalia, hosts a fun and interactive presentation of her original bilingual music. Exploring a variety of imaginative themes, Nathalia paints a world of musical colors by fusing popular styles with traditional Latin American sounds and rhythms.

Champion LEGO builder sets workshop at Canby Library

CANBY: If LEGOS are your thing, then the program “Build Like a Master” is for you on Tuesday, July 29, at 5 p.m.

Professional LEGO builder Kelly Bartlett shares some of her best tips for learning how to make your own LEGO creations from scratch. She’ll share her process for creating custom models as wells as her favorite building techniques. Participants will get to build one of Kelly’s original models to take home with them.

Dahlia Festival looming as summer heats up

CANBY: The annual Dahlia Festival at Swan Island Dahlias will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 18, every Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in Canby.

The event features free admission and parking, food trucks, live music on the weekends, classes, fresh cut flowers and more.

For more information, go to: www.dahlias.com.

Reunion plans in the works for WHS class of ‘80

WOODBURN: The Woodburn High School class of 1980 is planning its 45th reunion for Aug. 2 and is looking for more alumni who’d like to attend.

As in the past, the class of ‘80 will open up its event to the classes it was in high school with, so WHS alums from the classes of 77-79 and 81-83 are invited to attend as well. The event will begin about 4 p.m. at a place to be determined later.

For more information, contact John Baker at bakeratthecon@gmail.com or check the Facebook page “WHS class of 80 – 45th reunion.”

Sourdough class offers bread skill-building

MULINO: The 2nd Annual Bread & Wine Sourdough Starter Class will be Saturday, Aug. 9, at The Farm Spot in Mulino at 6 p.m.

This unique class combines learning about creating and maintaining a sourdough starter with enjoying an assortment of breads, dips and wine.

The class fee is $70 (non-refundable) and more information is available by calling 503-804-4144.

Molalla High graduates set 50th reunion for August

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1975 will hold a 50th reunion on Sunday, Aug. 17, in the afternoon at Ringo Pond, a private park.

The park is located on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Larry Hansen at 971-235-0049. There is also a Facebook page at “MUHS Class of 75.”

Molalla High School class sets 60-year reunion

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1965 will hold a 60-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Ringo Pond on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Joyce Goodwin Olsen at 503-551-9860.