Colton Corner: New elementary school principal on the job Published 4:11 am Friday, July 11, 2025

Tony Buckner officially in the principal’s chair at CES

Dr. Anthony “Tony” Buckner, the newly appointed principal of Colton Elementary School, began his new role, where he will also oversee the K-12 student services department, on July 1.

“I have been warmly greeted with high fives and hugs from the students I have met,” Buckner said. “I’ve discovered that we have wonderful teachers and a great, well-organized staff that works seamlessly together. We will begin collaborating on our educational direction.”

Buckner has more than 20 years of experience in education and district leadership. He holds a Doctorate in school administration and a Juris Doctorate with a focus on special education.

He served as the director of special education programs for Newberg-Dundee Public Schools, where he also oversaw the Talented and Gifted (TAG) programs, Section 504, and Early Childhood Education.

Buckner also served as the assistant principal at Newberg High School, leading the counseling, science, and special education departments and developing a school-wide discipline framework to improve student behavior.

“His diverse background, combining legal expertise, educational psychology, and program leadership, will be invaluable in his dual role at Colton,” according to a district press release. “As a school psychologist, he has worked across all K-12 levels but has a special passion for supporting elementary educators in their foundational work with young learners. He is eager to collaborate with the elementary staff to strengthen academic and behavioral support programs.”

Buckner mentioned that the interview process in Colton involved input and questions from three distinct panels, which included community members, teachers, and district staff. He noted that approximately 30 individuals participated in the process and expressed his admiration for the thoroughness of the interview sessions.

Growing up in Lehi, Utah, a small town of about 4,000 residents, Buckner said it felt like home when he first arrived in Colton. Currently, he, his wife and their four children reside in Lake Oswego with their pet dog, however, they are thinking about moving to a more rural area.

Buckner said that his family enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing, traveling, and exploring new places.

Summer school has begun at the elementary school, and Buckner said he is enjoying interacting with students, teachers and parents.