Letters: Writers talk July 4 celebration, John Baker’s birthday weekend take Published 8:36 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

To the editor:

I just wanted to write in and offer my most heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all the people who organized this year’s July 4 celebration in Canby. It was quite the fun time.

People were lining up on the parade route nearly two hours before the parade got started and Wait Park was full of interesting food vendors and other vendors. There were fun activities all over the place and the whole scene was just kind of joyous.

I also enjoyed seeing so many people wearing patriotic clothes – the Stars and Stripes seemed to be everywhere and that was fun to see. At a time when America seems determined to let foolish people divide it even more, it was nice to see that on this special day, so many people dabbled in what really makes us the same – a love of country.

So, just wanted to thank all those who made the Canby Independence Day Celebration such a success, particularly the volunteers and the folks at the City of Canby. You did great things for the community and the community responded by coming downtown and enjoying the festivities.

It was a small-town celebration done just right.

Kalee Simmons

Canby

To the editor:

Just had to respond to John Baker’s piece about the birthday week thing. As an older person, I’ve also run across my grandchildren and nieces and nephews throwing out the term ‘birthday week’ as though it’s a real and tangible thing. It makes me laugh a little to hear them planning a week of fun and activities.

And while I find the whole thing foreign, I’m with John in that there’s a part of me that is impressed that this idea has lodged itself in the younger generation’s mindset as a real thing. I suppose if you feel it’s real, you kind of make it real in your world. And that’s clearly what the younger generation is doing with the stretched out birthday celebrations.

Well, I just appreciated John Baker’s view on the matter and his humorous flavor in addressing this new thing. And he’s right, we older generations seem to want to cast the younger generations in a poor light, calling into question their work ethic, their common sense, their general laziness and other things, all for what – to feel a little superior when I think what we really are feeling is sadness at their youthful naivete’.

It’s the old saying, I wish I could go back to those younger years knowing what I know now.

Well, thanks to John for a fun read about birthday weeks. I don’t know if there’s an age limit for this sort of thing, but the younger generation has landed upon a brilliant plan. I’m trying to figure out how I can get in on the action.

Stanley Kellen

Canby