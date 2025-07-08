Canby, police union agree on new contract into 2028 Published 4:35 am Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Negotiating teams for both sides come to tentative agreement on new CBA

The City of Canby and its police force have okayed a tentative agreement that will keep Canby PD officers locked in through 2028.

That was the word at the July 2 Canby City Council meeting when councilors gave the go-ahead, by a 5-0 vote, to ordinance 1650, which would allow interim City Administrator Randy Ealy to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with the Canby Police Association.

“We had an executive session this evening to, as a council, kind of tie up the last bits of negotiation items and make sure we were all on the same page between the union and the city,” Mayor Brian Hodson noted before the vote was taken.

He also offered a “thank you” to the city’s bargaining team and the Canby Police Association negotiating team.

“We still want to make sure we are competitive with pricing and payment of our officers and create an environment that still is challenging for them and we attract good talented people. So, appreciate the work put in by both bargaining teams,” Hodson added.

The current CBA expired on June 30, 2025. In December 2024, the city and CPA began bargaining for a new CBA to be effective July 1, 2025, through their respective bargaining teams. On June 13, 2025, the bargaining teams tentatively agreed to the terms of the new CBA.

Those terms were brought to the Canby City Council as the proposed CBA for council’s consideration and ratification on July 2.

The term of the proposed CBA run from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2028.

A few interesting items in the new CBA are that it allows employees to cash out accrued up to 80 hours of accrued but unused compensatory time twice per fiscal year; compensatory time is paid time off given to employees in lieu of overtime payment; and the proposed CBA decreases the years of service required to receive a 1.5% longevity incentive from 10 years to 8 years and decreases the years of service required to receive a 2% longevity incentive from 20 years to 15 years.

The proposed CBA includes a wage increase of 3.5% effective July 1, 2025, July 1, 2026, and July 1, 2027.

Based on current staffing, for fiscal year 2026, the 3.5% increase to wages in addition to the increase to certain steps on the salary schedule to a 5% difference results in a cost of $3,194,108.39. Based on current staffing, for FY27, the 3.5% increase to wages results in a cost of $3,305,902.18. Based on current staffing, for FY 28, the 3.5% increase to wages results in a cost of $3,421,608.76.