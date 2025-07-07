Environmental Learning Center launches Wildlife Wonders summer series Published 5:00 am Monday, July 7, 2025

Explore wetlands, wildlife, and human-wildlife interactions during the program

Join the Clackamas Community College Environmental Learning Center for a series of presentations that explore wetlands, wildlife, and both current and historical human-wildlife interactions provided by professionals and industry experts.

Wildlife Wonders will take place Thursdays, July 17 through Aug. 28, from noon to 1 p.m., at the Environmental Learning Center on the Oregon City campus, 19600 Molalla Ave.

A suggested donation of $10 will help cover the costs. Registration is encouraged, but guests can drop in at 11:45 a.m. to secure a spot.

July 17 – Five insects and their impacts on human history

History has been influenced many times and in many ways by insects. Retired entomologist Rob Wiedenmann tells some of the tales from the book “The Silken Thread,” which he co-authored with Ray Fisher.

July 24 – Restoring Oregon’s coastal balance: Bringing sea otters back

Join Chanel Hason, director of outreach and community relations for Elakha Alliance, for an engaging presentation about the organization’s efforts to restore sea otters to the Oregon coast.

Discover how these charismatic marine mammals are vital to the health of coastal ecosystems, the history behind their disappearance and the collaborative work being done to bring them back.

Learn how to support this critical conservation mission and help make a lasting impact on Oregon’s marine environment.

July 31 – New Carissa oil spill response and natural resource protection and restoration

Join Preston Sleeger, retired regional environmental officer for the U.S. Department of the Interior (Pacific Northwest Region), to learn about the response to the grounding of the New Carissa freighter and subsequent oil spill on the coast near Coos Bay in February 1999.

Hear about the efforts made to protect natural resources and their eventual restoration.

Aug. 7 – Portland urban coyote project

Coyotes are intelligent and adaptive animals that have expanded their range across North America over the last 200 years. Coyotes can survive and thrive in a wide variety of habitats — including our own backyards.

Join this presentation to learn how The Portland Urban Coyote Project studies human and coyote interaction in the Portland metropolitan area.

Aug. 14 – Wild mushrooms: Forage, identify and prepare

Oregon Mycological Society is an educational and scientific organization. Its mission is to study, collect and identify fungi, educate members and the public in fungi identification, and promote health and safety in the gathering and consumption of fungi.

Review the basics of mushroom identification as well as foraging and cooking safety.

Aug. 21 – The wonders of bird migration

Join Bird Alliance of Oregon biologist Candace Larson and explore the what, why, when and how of bird migration and what to do to help them on their migratory travels.

Aug. 28 – Undersea volcanoes

An underwater volcano in the Pacific Northwest is expected to erupt sometime this year for the first time in 11 years.

The volcano, Axial Seamount, lies about a mile below the ocean’s surface, roughly 300 miles from the coast of Astoria. Join Clackamas Community College geology instructor AK Kotash to learn more about the world of undersea volcanoes.

Register at https://bit.ly/wildlife-wonders-series.

For more information, contact michelle.scholz@clackamas.edu. Learn more about programs offered at the Environmental Learning Center at www.clackamas.edu/elc.