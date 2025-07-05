Area Events: Teen activities on tap, music keeps playing and much more Published 5:10 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

There is a host of stuff going on in the local area in coming weeks

Teen activities abound through summer at Molalla Library

MOLALLA: With school out, teens ages 10-18 will be looking for fun things to do this summer. The Molalla Public Library has that covered with weekly teen programs throughout the summer.

Here’s a look at what’s happening.

Wednesday, July 9, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Paint a Ceramic Gnome.

Wednesday, July 16, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Bedazzle a Mushroom Coaster.

Wednesday, July 23, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Make a Mini Fantasy Diorama.

Wednesday, July 30, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Create Dragon Eye Pins.

Molalla Library offering plenty for kids to do this summer

MOLALLA: The Molalla Public Library will hold a series of children’s events throughout the summer. Here’s a look at what’s happening and where.

Thursday, July 10, at 11 a.m.: Level-Up Crafting

Thursday, July 17, at 11 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Sign Language

Thursday, July 24, at 11 a.m.: MNCH’s Power Play for the Planet (at Fox Park)

Friday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m.: End of Challenge Party (at Fox Park) featuring Kona Ice, goats, tie dye, and bubbles.

Molalla’s summer music scene keeps rolling

MOLALLA: This year’s Music in the Park summer series in Molalla will be held on Tuesdays, July 8, 22 and 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Fox Park.

The event is free and there will be no food available at the event.

Musical guests will be:

Tuesday, July 8 – Keenon Tichrob.

Tuesday, July 22 – Mark Seymour & Friends.

Tuesday, July 29 – Timothy James.

Music in the Park returns this summer in Woodburn

WOODBURN: Woodburn Recreation and Parks will host its 2025 Music in the Park series, beginning July 8 and running through Aug. 12 every Tuesday night at Library Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

There will be food trucks on site and crafts and games for children to enjoy.

This year’s musical guests will be:

Tuesday, July 8 – A.C.T. 2 (Pop and rock covers).

Tuesday, July 15 – River Divide Band (country and classic rock).

Tuesday, July 22 – Tune Tours (jazz and Americana).

Tuesday, July 29 – Phoenix Duo (folk and pop).

Tuesday, Aug. 5 – Billy & the Rockets (rock and roll).

Tuesday, Aug. 12 – Schwing (‘90s covers).

Food and activities begin at 6 p.m., music at 6:30 p.m.

Add some spice to cooking at Molalla Library

MOLALLA: The Molalla Public Library’s July spice offering will be salt-free Bavarian-style seasoning. The spice, good for roasting and grilling, is available at the library until supplies run out.

The seasoning is hand-mixed from crushed brown mustard, rosemary, garlic, thyme, bay leaf and sage.

Learn the art of preserving tomatoes at Canby Library class

CANBY: Learn the secrets to preserving tomatoes at this workshop at the Canby Public Library on Wednesday, July 9, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The class will be put on by the OSU Extension service.

Aurora’s Concert in the Park series bringing the tunes

AURORA: Aurora’s Concerts in the Park series returns in 2025 with a fun lineup of artists. The concerts will be Wednesday nights from July 9 through Aug. 9, with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. each night.

Four bands will play Wednesday evenings, with the fifth and final event on Saturday, Aug. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. during Aurora Colony Days. All concerts will be held at the Aurora City Park amphitheater rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available on site.

This year’s lineup is:

Wednesday, July 9 – Big Plans (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 16 – Friends from Home (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 23 – Timothy James Band (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 30 – Bootleg Ridge (7 to 9 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 9 – 21 Turns (7 to 10 p.m.)

Enjoy the comedy stylings of Angel Ocasio at the library

CANBY: Enjoy the unique physical comedy of Angel Ocasio on Friday, July 11, at the Canby Public Library. The fun begins at 11 a.m.

Ocasio is recognized as a top physical comedian in the Pacific Northwest, Angel Ocasio family entertainment combines physical comedy, magic, juggling, music, and his unique style of bilingual comedy.

Canby serving up ‘Slice’ of a musical summer

CANBY: Canby’s annual Slice of Summer music series returns with five Sundays worth of music at the gazebo in Wait Park.

The free live music will play from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday nights, June 29, July 13 and 27, and Aug. 10 and 24. There will be food vendors on tap as well. Attendees should plan to bring lawn chairs.

Here’s who’s playing.

Sunday, July 13 – Bootleg Ridge.

Sunday, July 27 – Whip Wilson.

Sunday, Aug. 10 – Big Plans.

Sunday, Aug. 24 – Stumpe City Soul.

Maker Lab fun focuses on circuitry, conductivity

CANBY: Canby Public Library’s latest Maker Lab – Circuitry and Conductivity, will be held Wednesday, July 16, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the library.

This is hands-on STEAM fun for all ages and will offer visitors a chance to try out several different projects.

Explore dance and culture of Pacific Islanders at event

CANBY: Paradise of Samoa, a nonprofit dance group from Keizer, will be at the Canby Public Library on Friday, July 18, beginning at 11 a.m. to share authentic dances from Samoa, Tonga, Hawaii, and New Zealand with authentic costume and music.

The show is for all ages and offers an interactive, narrated tour through the islands of the Pacific.

Reunion plans in the works for WHS class of ‘80

WOODBURN: The Woodburn High School class of 1980 is planning its 45th reunion for Aug. 2 and is looking for more alumni who’d like to attend.

As in the past, the class of ‘80 will open up its event to the classes it was in high school with, so WHS alums from the classes of 77-79 and 81-83 are invited to attend as well. The event will begin about 4 p.m. at a place to be determined later.

For more information, contact John Baker at bakeratthecon@gmail.com or check the Facebook page “WHS class of 80 – 45th reunion.”

Molalla graduates set 50th reunion for August

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1975 will hold a 50th reunion on Sunday, Aug. 17, in the afternoon at Ringo Pond, a private park.

The park is located on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Larry Hansen at 971-235-0049. There is also a Facebook page at “MUHS Class of 75.”

Molalla High School class sets 60-year reunion

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1965 will hold a 60-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Ringo Pond on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Joyce Goodwin Olsen at 503-551-9860.

For those about to rock, Harefest awaits you

CANBY: Harefest, the “Mother of all Tribute Festivals,” returns to Canby’s fairgrounds July 17-19.

This year’s tribute band festival will feature 24 tribute bands on two stages, along with food, onsite camping, and a party atmosphere that will celebrate timeless music. Tribute bands will perform as Heart, Fleetwood Mac, Def Leppard, KISS, ABBA, Eagles and more.

To learn more, or for ticket information, go to harefest.com.

Canby Farmers Market delivers tasty experience each Saturday

CANBY: The Canby Farmers Market is open through October every Saturday on North Holly Street, between NW 2nd Avenue and NW 4th Avenue in Canby.

The market opens at 10 a.m. and runs until about 2 p.m. each Saturday. Canby Farmers Market offers all the flavors of the regional agricultural community. Local farmers, hand crafters, food artisans and nurseries are all a part of this regional attraction. There is also live music on-site.

More information is available on Facebook and Instagram.

Molalla’s Summer Market offers plenty to experience each week

MOLALLA: The 2025 Molalla Summer Market has begun and meets every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 25, providing vendors with flowers, fish, eggs, lamb, fruit, honey, baked goods and more, including children’s activities, at the Molalla River Brewing Company, 180 Industrial Way.

More information is available on Instagram and Facebook.

Support the Portland Timbers at local spot for matches

CANBY: The Portland Timbers supporters group gather to watch every game, home or away, at the F.O.B. Tap Room in Canby, 1109 SW 1st Ave. in Canby. The Timbers Army Clackamas County Frogmen meet in Canby to root for the Timbers and invite Timbers fans from the area are invited to stop by and join the fun.

Mondays offer anime and manga at Woodburn Library

WOODBURN: Every Monday at 4 p.m., the Woodburn Public Library offers an anime watch party. If you’re a fan of anime, manga or Japanese pop culture, you’re invited to drop in, talk about your favorites, watch some anime, meet new people, and work on fun projects.

This program is for teens ages 13-18.

Tabletop gaming keep dice rolling at Canby Library

CANBY: Canby Public Library offers tabletop gaming the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from noon to 4 p.m.

No experience is needed to play. The gaming is for ages 13-18.

D&D play returns twice a month at Canby Library

CANBY: Dungeons and Dragons game play will be held the first and third Saturday of each month at the Canby Public Library, beginning at noon.

Game play is for ages 13-18 in the Teen Room.

For more information, call 503-967-1849.