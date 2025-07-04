Colton Corner: Summer hoops camp season has begun Published 4:41 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Greg and Teresa Adams have been running basketball camps in Colton for 30 years.

This year, two of the three camps, Mount Hood Team Camp and Colton Kids Hoops Camp, took place June 15-26. The Colton Offensive Skills/Shooting Camp will be held Aug. 11-13. There are still a few spots open, and Colton’s Facebook page is a helpful resource for registration details.

Mount Hood Girls’ Team Camp, with six high school teams participating, took place from June 15-17. The camp concluded with a tournament, where the team from Country Christian took the win. The speakers for this year’s girls’ camp were Leah McMahon from Mt. Hood Community College and Dani Lyon from Clackamas Community College.

The boys’ team camp, which involved seven teams, ran June 18-21. The team from Days Creek took home the championship. Speakers included Alex Syum from Mt. Hood Community College and Brendan Jones from George Fox University.

During Team Camp, five visiting teams spent their nights at Camp Adams, which provided breakfast.

“For lunch and dinner, we catered in different meals that included fruit, veggies, and dessert to go along with the main course,” Teresa Adams said. “The two lunch providers were Subway and Figaro’s from Molalla. For dinner, the choices were Panda Express and the Taqueria La Silleta food cart in Molalla.

The Colton Kids Hoops Camp, held from June 23-26, had 80 participants and was divided into two sessions: kindergarten through fourth grade attended in the morning and fifth through eighth grade in the afternoon. The camp offered fun basketball activities along with instruction in basic shooting and defensive skills tailored to each age group.

During the camp, Greg Adams said that he, Teresa, and daughter Megan Teune were the experienced teachers, but they had several high school basketball players volunteer to help at the camps: Grant Bell, Haidyn Faulhaber, Kaylee Holliday, and Chayse Smith, along with former Viking basketball player Lylah Morgan, who volunteered her time during the afternoon session.

The coaches gave a shout-out to Andrea Smith, who has been handling the online registration the past two years for the Viking Hoop Camp and the Offensive Skills/Shooting Camp.

Five-year-old Alex Schmidt enjoyed his first year at hoops camp. He said he learned a lot, and his favorite things were dribbling and shooting. He wants to be like his cousin, RJ Hordichok, who works hard at all his basketball skills.

“For the Mt. Hood Team Camp, we had a great sponsor, Walen Construction, which provided our camp shirts,” Teresa said. “David Wales, the owner of the company, was actually a participant in the Mt. Hood Team Camp at one time. Our sponsor for camp shirts for Colton Hoop Camp was Hot Shots Coffee and Espresso. The owner, Jamie (Fischer) Cavanaugh, also participated in Colton Kids Camp in her younger days. It is great to have two Colton graduates supporting our programs.”

As in previous years, Team Camp proceeds go to support the Colton Boosters, while funds from Kids Camp and Skills/Shooting Camp benefit Viking Youth Basketball.