Yard of the Month: July’s winner is on 15th Avenue Published 5:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The home of Christine & John McAfee gets YOM nod

The Canby Garden Club has landed on a fun choice for its July Yard of the Month award at 1233 NE 15th Ave., in Canby.

The home of Christine and John McAfee has been a work in progress for many years, with changes happening on a regular basis.

“My husband and I built our home 19 years ago, having owned the lot for 10 years before that,” Christine said. “Our daughter and her family have lived in this area for 29-plus years and we fell in love with Canby, deciding it would be a nice place to retire.

“I designed the yard choosing plant matter and placement, in the 19 years we have lived here the yard has changed dramatically,” she continued. “We have removed most of the lawn, pavers and garden beds have been added, plant matter has also changed over the years. My desire is to have mostly perennials and reserve certain spots for annuals. We also strive to have different varieties of plants blooming from early spring into late fall.”

She noted that her parents were both avid gardeners, explaining how her mother was in charge of the vegetable and berry garden, and her father was in charge of flowers.

“We spent a great deal of time in our yard growing up in Portland,” she said. “This passion came to me naturally, there is nothing I love more than being in my yard, regardless of the task. My husband works part time, but when he isn’t working he enjoys working in the yard, too.”