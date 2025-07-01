Knights Bridge Road will be passable during long holiday weekend Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Work on Molalla River Bridge will pause to help holiday traffic flow

Good news on the work front for the Knights Bridge Road bridge project.

Construction work on Knights Bridge Road at Molalla River Bridge will pause starting Thursday, July 3, at 5 p.m. and last until Monday, July 7, to provide travelers with some traffic relief for the holiday weekend and Canby’s Independence Day Celebration.

Travelers will see message boards announcing the weekend opening later this week, but ODOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution near the work zone to keep workers safe.

Canby Ferry extended hours extended through Sept. 12

ODOT also announced that it will extend the Canby Ferry hours of operation through Sept. 12 to help move traffic in the Canby area during several construction projects.

Riders can cross the river between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., Monday – Friday, through Sept. 12.

Check for regular updates at www.bit.ly/canbyferry or call the Canby Ferry Information Line at 503-650-3030.

Knights Bridge Park closure



For the public’s safety, ODOT has announced that Knights Bridge Park will be closed for the duration of the construction on the western bank of the river.

The park will be in use as a staging area for materials, equipment access to the river and also to allow for reclamation and replanting of both riverbanks as part of this project.

Work on the $5.4 million bridge project is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 30, 2025.