How ‘Faire’ thee? At ORF in Canby, the answer was ‘Huzzah!’ Published 10:39 am Monday, June 30, 2025

At this year’s Oregon Renaissance Faire, four weekends proved to be just right; 2026 already set

Precious few are the places one can see a Jedi knight standing side-by-side with a knight of the realm from King Arthur’s table.

Or a pair of Star Fleet officers discussing the day’s events with a faerie, an elf and a viking. But all those things came to fruition during the final weekend of the Oregon Renaissance Faire at the fairgrounds in Canby July 28-29.

It finished off a month-long run that created plenty of magic.

“The 2025 season of the Oregon Renaissance Faire was nothing short of extraordinary,” noted Kristin Maher, ORF marketing director. “Expanding to four weekends was a bold move, and the response from our community proved it was the right one – guests came not just for the spectacle, but for the sense of belonging, magic, and shared adventure that filled the Vale of Dunrose each and every day.

“We exceeded our attendance goals, selling out six of the eight days – and welcomed thousands of new faces,” Maher added.

Uncommon and magical sights were the rule, not the exception, during the Faire’s run, particularly over a final weekend that featured the theme, “Across the Multiverse,” a theme that faire-goers embraced with passion.

It was, to many, the sweet culmination of a grand adventure – four weekends for the first time.

“Look around at all this cosplay, some of it easy to spot like pirates and stuff, and other people have really mashed-up some of their favorite things,” said Jonah Morton, a Portland-based graphics specialist who sat in one of the large tents in the food area just people watching. “I bet 90% of the people here are in some sort of ‘look’ for the day. It’s so much fun to see.”

From the multifaceted to the subtle, folks rolled through the entry to the Vale of Dunrose over four weekends to find a little slice of something special in a world that often keeps those moments just out of reach.

The 2025 edition of the Oregon Renaissance Faire offered potential for something special – and delivered.

“I love the faire, particularly this one, because there’s an energy going on and that’s something I think we all respond to,” said Wendy Pedris, a former Canby resident now residing in West Linn. “It’s special and unique and you get that rare opportunity to be something you normally can’t be – but really want to try to be. There’s whimsy and hope and plenty of joy in coming to something like this and just giving yourself to the moment.

“Look around at all the smiles and laughter – and it’s kind of warm out here. But to get a bit of this feeling in their lives, they’ll brave it – just like all those folks did last weekend when it rained. They still had just about a full house, I heard,” Pedris added.

From young children in dragon outfits to the older set dressed as witches, knights, and all things in-between, the Faire offered plenty of opportunity to stretch out those creative muscles.

“One of the most thrilling aspects of this season was witnessing the crossover between the cosplay and Renaissance Faire communities that spanned generations,” Maher said. “The attention to detail in costuming – both on stage and among our guests – transformed the Faire into a living work of art each day. From fantasy creatures to historical garb, the creativity on display added a whole new dimension to the celebration.

“We’re thrilled to confirm that the Oregon Renaissance Faire will return to Canby for all four weekends in June 2026, with opening day set for June 6, 2026,” she concluded.