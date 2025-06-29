College Life: Local students earn honors, degrees this spring Published 10:33 am Sunday, June 29, 2025

Students make dean’s list at Pacific University

Several local students have been named to the spring 2025 dean’s list at Pacific University in Forest Grove. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded hours.

Those students were:

Aurora: Vivian McCullough

Canby: Ava Schreffler, Sarah Smith, Jenna Wheeler.

Hubbard: Dominique Huapeo.

Woodburn: Liv Parker

Aurora’s Kelley earns way onto Iowa president’s list

Maura Kelley of Aurora was among the more than 1,250 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the president’s list for the 2025 spring semester.

The president’s list was established in the fall of 1983 to recognize academic excellence.

University of Iowa undergraduates who achieve a grade point average (GPA; 4.0 is an A) of 4.0 in 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework and who have no “I” marks (incompletes) or “O” marks (no grade reported) on their records for two consecutive semesters (excluding summer session) are recognized by inclusion on the president’s list.

Locals earn degrees at George Fox University graduation

Many local students were among the undergraduate, accelerated online degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University at its spring graduation ceremony in May of 2025.

Those students were:

Aurora: Heather Lindsay-Carpenter, master of arts in teaching; Clara Scheidle-Perea, master of arts in teaching; and Jane Young, bachelor of science in nursing in nursing,

Canby: Katelyn Baird, bachelor of science in education; Jael Garcia, bachelor of social work in social work; Joshua Hankland, bachelor of science in engineering; Claire Hanthorn, bachelor of science in kinesiology; Stefanie Hazard, master of social work; MacKenzie Hood, bachelor of science in elementary education; Hailey Meuser, bachelor of science in nursing in nursing; Gonzalo Rodriguez, bachelor of science in engineering; Caleb Sawatsky, bachelor of science in engineering; Ella Scheer, bachelor of science in education; Danielle Stipe, master of arts in teaching; Abraham Wadsworth, master of arts in teaching; and Benjamin Wing, bachelor of arts in business administration.

Students with local ties make GFU dean’s list for spring

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2025 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

The students were:

Aurora: Allyson Chamberland, junior, business administration; Ashley Gutierrez Gutierrez, senior, business administration; Ella McKean, sophomore, biology; and Jane Young, senior, nursing.

Canby: Katelyn Baird, senior, education; Patrick Billups, senior, engineering; Abigail Canutt, senior, graphic design and illustration; Olivia Coleman, senior, kinesiology; Jael Garcia Barajas, senior, social work; Josh Hankland, senior, engineering; Claire Hanthorn, senior, kinesiology; Sophia Hardy, junior, business administration; Katelyn Hixson, senior, communication and interior design; MacKenzie Hood, senior, elementary education; Kacey Janzen, junior, elementary education; Stephanie Ledesma Reyes, sophomore, financial services; Christine McCoy, senior, English; Hailey Meuser, senior, nursing; Monica ONeill, junior, education; Isabelle Perreira, junior, psychology and mental health studies; Gonzalo Rodriguez, senior, engineering; Ella Scheer, senior, education; Kendall Thomas, senior, elementary education; and Ben Wing, senior, business administration.

Canby students earn academic honors at LeTourneau Univ.

The following local students were named to the Spring 2025 dean’s list at LeTourneau University. The dean’s list recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.

Those students were:

Canby: Landon Meuser, aircraft systems; Madalyn Meuser, interdisciplinary studies.

Pair of Canby residents earn Linfield degrees

Linfield University recently announced a pair of local students were took part in graduation exercises following the spring 2025 semester.

Those students were:

Canby: Diego Arredondo, Bachelor of Arts in accounting and a Bachelor of Science in finance; and Kaitlyn Wright, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Local students earn academic honors at Clackamas CC

A total of 507 students made the Clackamas Community College honor roll, and 1,154 students made the president’s list for spring term 2025. To be named to the honor roll, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better. To be named to the president’s list, students must earn a 3.75 grade-point average or better.

Those Students were:

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Aurora: Cadenza Billingslea, John Clemson, Sean Harris, Ashley Hill, Frankie Koller, Aralyn McIntire, Jamilyn Seevers.

Canby: Ximena Aguiar, Miriam Ahlschlager, Jorge Apodaca Jiminez, Hannah Barry, Benjamin Batridge, Nikki Bergen, Ameya Burch, Rory Burton, Lidia Calvillo, Daniel Castrejon, Tamara Chiluisa Calvopina, Vienna Clark, Kate Crosby, Mattie Danforth, Jens Danielson, Wyatt Davis, Wesley Derbyshire, Bibiana Duran Mata, Cillian Egan, Coltin Erickson, Brookelenn Fenwick, Sarah Fraher, Aaron Francom, Teresa Fuentes Ruiz, Zoie Fulks, Madelyn Gobet, Addisyn Guensch, Katalina Gutierrez-Navarro, Jeremy Hicks, Sarah James, Brady Jared, Tj Jeffery, Teagan Killinger, Demaris Lombera, Breena Marino, Dulce Martinez, Jasmine Martinez-Escalona, Sara McArthur, Matthew Michaels, Dallas Michel, Morgan Miller, Cody Newton, Micah Pruss, Elijah Rowley, Karley Safford, Jonah Schiewe, John Mark Smith, Kelsee Smith, Forrest Stitt, Kalei Tallman, Brooklyn Taylor, Heladio Vera, MaKenna Wahl, Treyson Wakefield, Luz Zuriaga, Janet Zurita.

Colton: Zane Alexander, Colton Kersey, Joanna Marvin, Roxy McCorkle, Cody Seelye, David Van Meter.

Donald: Maile Campos.

Hubbard: James Anderson, Addisyn Crawford, Christina Hatcher, Christopher Hay, Esmerelda Pacheco, Roehben Sarkisian, Shelby Smith.

Molalla: Luis Almanza, Victor Anglin Rivera, Caitlynn Arguello, Cydney Berndt, Maddi Bower, Libbey Briley, Matt Brown, Kyler Burke, Caidy Cann, Ephriam Carr, Honey Cho Cho, Jamie Clark, Mora Duvall, Gabby Farnsworth, Katie Gordon, Morgan Held, Lydia Hunt, Carl Isackson, AJ Johnson, Daniel King, Daniel Mariscal, Tessa McPherson, Cooper Meyers, Sary Miletti, Cassandra Nicks, Benjamin Olsen, Kirsten Patterson, Mia Perillo, Alana Plaisance, Lyra Preston, Caspian Pruitt, Mirta Quinones, Jasmine Rehder, Emily Rountree, Jennifer Sanders, Aowyn Shaver, Ryley Talarico, Baily Thronson, Savannah Webber, Tosha Welch.

Mulino: Harrison Huff, Ryan Kellar, Kelly Keifer, Amy Legg, Nerrisa Leonor, Crystal Rasch, Jacob Richards, Liam Rogers, Michelle Stoneking, Andrew von Eynern.

HONOR ROLL

Aurora: Easton Stevens.

Canby: Margaret Ahlschlager, Noah Armstrong, McKenna Boutwell-Powlison, Kw Brattain, Julie Cabello, Nika Chernishov, Cruse Condray, Guadalupe Corona, Noelia Garcia, Adonai Garcia, Michael Haring, Logan Hensley, Aidan Lunceford, Chloe Marion, Yadira Martinez, Sydney Matlock, Ashley May, Michael Metsker, Connor Morris, Shaina Parnell, Liam Pittman, Nikki Range, Damien Renner, Jalena Reyes, Alyssa Ross, Daniel Sanchez, Macy Schiedler, Jed Smith, Liam Steele, Luis Tapia-Rosiles, Jonathan Torres Bermudez, Finley Trapp.

Colton: Brayden Cunningham, Willow DeFusco, Shane Hatch, Kayleigh Ledbury, Camden McCorkle, Anna Parker.

Donald: Zach King.

Molalla: Ludmilla Burkoff, Hannah Combs, Rebecca Fincher, Samantha Kendle, Eva King, Jessi Langendorfer, Jada McDonald, Carson McEachran, Tiffany Rodriguez, Lexie Saldain-Gonzales, Jenna Sandberg, Kayla Smith, Kaylie Spangler, Leroy Stout, Coral Villareal, Ryder Weed.

Mulino: Thomas Davies, Nika Griffin.