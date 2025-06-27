Free eats: Summer meal program up and rolling in Canby
Published 10:26 am Friday, June 27, 2025
Meals for those 18-older set up at multiple locations daily
Free summer meals in Canby have begun and will run throughout the summer. The free meals are for anyone ages 18-older and are served Monday through Friday at various Canby locations.
Here’s a look at the when and where for this year’s free meal program.
Canby High School
Daily through July 17. Breakfast is 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Most Popular
Wait Park
Daily through July 17. Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Trost Elementary
Daily through July 17. Breakfast is 8 to 8:30 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lee Elementary
Daily through July 17. Breakfast is 8:30 to 9 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Canby High School
Daily from Aug. 4 to Aug.15. Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, call the Canby School District Nutrition Services at 503-266-6742. For more information, visit fns.usda.gov/summer.