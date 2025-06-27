Clackamas CC Board of Education appoints new member Published 5:44 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Ryan Ingersoll tapped for the board seat at recent meeting

The Clackamas Community College Board of Education appointed Wilsonville resident Ryan Ingersoll to the board during its June 25 meeting.

Ingersoll will represent Zone 5, West Linn and Wilsonville, filling the seat previously held by the late Sen. Aaron Woods.

Ingersoll brings a strong commitment to education and community service. He currently serves as the executive director of the nonprofit Trinity Education Foundation and is an active member of the West Linn-Wilsonville School District’s long-range planning/bond oversight committee.

“As a first-generation college student, I know the importance of higher education. I wouldn’t be where I am today without that opportunity, and I know the transformative impact it can have,” Ingersoll said. “I believe deeply in the power of higher education on individuals, families and society.”

He was born and raised in Clackamas County. After leaving Oregon for several years, he returned to the area and has lived in Wilsonville since 2018. He is a graduate of Gladstone High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in youth and family ministry from Trinity Lutheran College.

He also earned a graduate certificate in Christian studies and a master’s degree in digital education leadership from Seattle Pacific University.

“We are honored to welcome Ryan to the Board of Education,” CCC Vice President of Instruction and Student Services David Plotkin said. “His dedication to education, his personal story and his commitment to Clackamas County will be an asset to our students and our college community.”

Ingersoll will hold office until June 30, 2027, and will be eligible to run to fill the remaining two years of the term in the May 2027 election.