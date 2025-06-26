Nine Canby players honored on all-NWOC softball team Published 1:32 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

The Canby softball team proved itself big-time in 2025.

The Cougars battled their way to a Northwest Oregon Conference championship, a berth in the Class 5A state semifinals and a 21-8 overall record.

In response, nine Canby players were honored on the 2025 NWOC all-star team, Abigail Troutman, Madison Bigej, Allison Hayzlett and Taylor Saucedo all winning places on the NWOC first team.

First Team

Infielders: Eleanor Baker, 11, La Salle; Abigail Troutman, 11, Canby; Madison Price, 12, Hillsboro; Madison Bigej, 12, Canby; Claire Carron, 11, Centennial. Outfielders: Allison Keller, 10, La Salle; Addi Van Metre, 10, Hood River; Nevaeh Norris, 11, Centennial; Sophie Godinez, 9, Hillsboro. Catchers: Emma Annudi-Boland, 12, Centennial; Isa Rivera, 10, Hood River. Pitchers: Allison Hayzlett, 11, Canby; Grace Rowan, 12, Hood River; Daphne Forman, 12, La Salle. Utility Player/Designated Player: Taylor Saucedo, 10, Canby; Kenadie Lucas, 11, Hood River Valley.

Coach of the Year: Aaron Price, Hillsboro

Players of the Year: Eleanor Baker, La Salle; Madi Vallejo, Hood River Valley

Pitcher of the Year: Grace Rowan, La Salle

Second Team

Infielders: Karli Oberman, 12, Parkrose; Bailee Van Meter, 11, Wilsonville; Ambur Livingston, 12, Putnam; Sarah Mason, 9, Hood River; Ellie Stauss, 9, Putnam. Outfielders: Myah Muldoon, 12, Parkrose; Audrey Waters, 11, La Salle; Avery Whiteaker, 11, Putnam; Mandy Russell, 11, Wilsonville. Catchers: Kalani Lyman, 12, Putnam; Mollie Kivett, 10, Canby. Pitchers: Addi Smith, 9, Wilsonville; Ruby George, 11, La Salle; Taelyn Danner, 9, Centennial. Utility Player/Designated Player: Jordin Maynard, 12, Parkrose; Marisol Contreras, 10, Hillsboro.

Honorable Mention

Infielders: Natalie Kern, 12, Canby; Bella Belcher, 10, Hood River; Madisyn Luke, 10, Hillsboro; Lauren Toma, 11, Canby; Shae Remoket, 12, Milwaukie; Bella Godinez, 11, Hillsboro; Shae Seber, 10, Wilsonville; Emmy Sheridan, 9, Putnam; Brooklyn Brauer, 12, Putnam. Outfielders: Kinsley Morrow, 11, Canby; Emilee Ott, 10, Hillsboro; Addison Schwisow, 11, Hillsboro; Ava Heckathorn, 9, Canby; Emmalyn Turco, 11, Wilsonville; Keara-Mja Neel, 9, Milwaukie; Sadie Hibbard, 12, Wilsonville. Catchers: Katelyn Vissers,9, Canby; Morgan Christiansen, 10, Wilsonville; Brooklyn Liberty, 9, La Salle; Pitchers: Sage Nuckols, 9, Milwaukie; Olivia Smythe-Marcel, 10, Hillsboro. Utility Player/Designated Player: Gwenivieve Bojorquez, 10, Centennial; Olivia Meoak, 10, Wilsonville; Gena Ellison, 10, Putnam; Madison Dean, 9, Milwaukie; Hannah Mollenkopf, 12, La Salle; Aniyah Burns, 12, Parkrose; Alissa MacDonald, 12, Hillsboro.