‘Pride’ in the name of love is what Canby event is all about Published 4:58 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Canby Pride celebrates who showed up, noted those that didn’t

It just felt bigger and brighter than in the past.

That’s how Kristi Smith described this year’s Canby Pride event on Sunday, June 22, in and around Wait Park in downtown Canby. Smith, the founder and board president of Canby Pride, was delighted with what went down.

“Pride this year felt bigger and brighter in all the right ways – more vendors, more resources, and definitely more love. The day felt like a beautiful reflection of what’s possible when a community shows up for one another,” Smith said. “We were thrilled to offer a lineup that truly celebrated local talent and support – a teen musician from our own town played live music that brought people together on the lawn, and a community yoga session led by our local instructors invited folks of all ages and abilities to breathe, stretch, and just be – together.”

Smith noted the positive partnerships with The Book Nook and Planned Parenthood “to provide free LGBTQ+ affirming books at all of our Pride events.”

Creating access to representation and knowledge is a vital part of building a more welcoming world, “starting right here in Canby,” she said.

“Pride matters everywhere – but it’s especially important in rural communities like ours, where connection and visibility can be harder to come by,” Smith continued. “Seeing people show up – families, elders, teens, allies, and queer folks from all walks of life – reminded us that community care is alive and well in Canby.

“Two city council members joined us this year, which we deeply appreciate. But it was also impossible not to notice who didn’t show up,” she added. “Our mayor and other councilors continue to be absent from events meant to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community. Their silence stands in sharp contrast to the love and solidarity we felt from so many corners of Canby. Even so, we left the park that day feeling hopeful, proud, and deeply energized. This event was a celebration of joy, resilience, and belonging – and a powerful reminder that when our community comes together, we shine.”