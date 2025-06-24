Officially open: le Nest cuts the ribbon for Canby store Published 10:04 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Shelley Prael’s dream of a Canby stores comes to fruition

Surrounded by friends, family, local dignitaries and the merely curious, le Nest officially opened its doors to the Canby community on June 18.

Ooh, the store has been in soft opening phase for a couple of weeks, but owner Shelley Prael and the Canby Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the new store’s arrival in Canby with an official ribbon cutting event.

A native of Canby, Prael’s new venture in town will carry home furnishings and gifts. Additionally, her other venture, le Nest Design, an interior design service, will also operate out of the Canby brick-and-mortar location.