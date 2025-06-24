Check out a special plant sanctuary in heart of Canby Published 9:33 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Work on the Native Plant Sanctuary will be highlighted at July meeting

The Canby Garden Club will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, July 8, at 1 p.m. at Canby’s Community Park, 1348 SW Berg Parkway.

Members and guests will tour the recently restored Native Plant Sanctuary just west of the pond. Club treasurer David Kleinke will update members on the project and talk about future plans.

In 2023 the area was overgrown with blackberries and invasive non-native plants. Since then, more than 200 new native plants have been introduced, paths laid out, wood chip mulch put down and many other improvements.

More than 50 local volunteers have helped with the area cleanup.

“We have been so lucky to work with the City of Canby Parks Department to get water and Canby High School students to restore this beautiful area,” Kleinke said.

The Canby Garden Club’s meetings are open to everyone. You don’t need to be a member to participate in the free programs.