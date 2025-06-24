Canby names interim city administrator, waits on long-term solution Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Randy Ealy tabbed to pull things together on interim basis for city

With one tiny step in place, the City of Canby prepares to take a bigger step, recruiting, hiring and retaining a city administrator in the not-too-distant future.

At its June 18 meeting, the City Council agreed to the hiring Randy Ealy, who lives in Woodburn, as its temporary city administrator while gearing up for the bigger search to find a permanent one down the road.

The need for a new, permanent city administrator comes in the aftermath of the Canby City Council deciding to part ways with Eileen Stein at its June 11 meeting.

That came on the heels of multiple citizen complaints and concerns about Stein’s leadership, as well as some council members having at least some agreement about issues with Stein’s efforts.

Ealy has previous experience with PGE and the City of Beaverton.

What happens next has not been discussed by City Council, according to Mayor Brian Hodson as “we want to allow the interim to get settled as well as the new human resources director start in their position.”