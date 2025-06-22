Discover art of nature journaling at CCC’s Wonder Wednesdays Published 6:43 am Sunday, June 22, 2025

Program offers four days over next two months to explore nature, engage the senses

Clackamas Community College’s Environmental Learning Center invites nature lovers of all ages to discover the art and science of nature journaling through Wonder Wednesdays: Intro to Nature Journaling. This enriching series provides a hands-on opportunity to explore the wetlands, sharpen observation skills and engage the senses in a relaxing, creative setting.

Led by a certified instructor, Wonder Wednesdays will be held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month: July 9, July 23, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Environmental Learning Center on the CCC Oregon City campus, 19600 Molalla Ave.

Activities are self-directed and designed for all ages and abilities. While adult supervision is required for younger children, participants are encouraged to drop in and stay as long as they like. Different nature prompts will be provided at each session, so attendees are welcome to come to one or all dates.

Supplies will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring their own notebooks or art materials. A sliding scale fee of $10-$20 helps cover material costs. Registration is not required, but is encouraged for planning purposes.

To register or learn more, visit https://bit.ly/ELC-nature-journaling. For questions, contact Bethany Wray at bethany.wray@clackamas.edu.