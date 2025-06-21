Colton Corner: Those outhouses can really move Published 4:16 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Colton Community Days features fun during a hot day, CHS awards given

The Colton Volunteer Firefighters Association hosted its annual Colton Community Days at Colton Elementary School on Saturday, June 7.

The event featured a car show, food carts, vendors, crafts for kids, donkey pie bingo, and the quintessential outhouse race.

The ice cream truck providing free frozen treats on that sweltering day was a gift from retiring Colton Elementary School Principal Mario Alba as a community “thank you” for all their support during his time at the school.

The car show featured 22 vintage cars, which attracted the attention of many attendees who wandered around admiring the vehicles and reminiscing about when “Dad had a car just like this” or “I took my date to prom in a car like this.”

The vendor and craft tables kept both adults and youth engaged and enjoying themselves until the outhouse races were announced. The crowd gathered along the outhouse race track, where handcrafted outhouses, made from wood and various other materials, were secured to wheels. And when they rolled down the street, it was quite a sight.

Each team consisted of three members: two to push and one to sit inside. There were five entries in this year’s contest, featuring outhouse racers from Clinkscales Portable Toilets, Clyde and Bob’s 76, Colton Volunteer Firefighters’ Association, The Historic Colton Café, and Triangle Design and Printing.

As the crowd cheered them on, Clyde and Bob’s 76 crossed the finish line in first place followed by Triangle Design and Printing.

“This was a really fun day,” Colton Fire Chief Todd Gary said. “We are already planning for next year.”

CHS Senior Night of Excellence

Graduating seniors of Colton High School’s class of 202 were recognized by the school for their success and dedication to high school academics, as well as to their school and community, during a ceremony held in the multipurpose room on June 5.

The following students received awards for their hard work and accomplishments:

United States Marine Corps Awards presented by Staff Sgt. Justin Engler:

Scholastic Excellence Award – Emerson Collins.

Distinguished Athlete Award – Liam Callaway-Mosquera.

CHS Awards:

Senior of the Year awarded to students who show excellence in academics, extracurricular activities and community service – Mia Maes and Cash Habre.

Citizens of the Year awarded to students who show excellent school citizenship and personal integrity – Evin McGill and Elizabeth Singleterry.

Athletes of the Year – Addison English and Ben Imdieke.

CHS department awards:

Science Department – Kailer Chin.

Art Department – Jacob Hanson.

Social Sciences Department – Addison English, Cash Habre, Taylor Quintana and Elizabeth Singleterry.

Math Department – Jacob Bell, Mia Mayes, Taylor Quintana and Montgomery Robinson.

English Department – Rylee Beach.

Band Department – Amelia Joost.

Physical Education Department – Kyler Johnson.

World Languages Department – Evin McGill.