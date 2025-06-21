Canby grant proposal selected for statewide consideration Published 7:21 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Community partners submitted the planning, infrastructure, and economic revitalization (PIER) grant

Canby’s proposal for the Planning, Infrastructure, and Economic Revitalization (PIER) grant was selected to move from the county level to statewide project selection.

The City of Canby, Canby Center, Canby Fire District, Clackamas County Fairgrounds and Event Center, and the Canby Adult Center worked together to submit the grant request to Clackamas County.

Clackamas County was allocated $2,415,826 and the minimum grant request was $500,000. Canby’s application totaled $535,000. Of the four proposals submitted within Clackamas County, Canby’s proposal scored the highest and was selected to move forward for the next round of statewide project selection.

Canby’s grant proposal contains three elements: $50,000 for non-emergency food items to be stored in a cache at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds and Event Center; $420,000 for generators for the Canby Center, Canby Adult Center, and an external lithium battery for Clackamas County Fairgrounds and Event Center; $65,000 for maintenance of the external lithium battery for two years.

The grant proposes to install back-up power at several Canby facilities and to secure emergency supplies to mitigate the loss of life and property during future disasters. It builds on the excellent work already undertaken in the community to respond to emergencies caused by natural threats, technological disasters, biological risks, and human-caused threats.

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) administers the Planning, Infrastructure, and Economic Revitalization (PIER) program with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help communities recover from the 2020 Labor Day Disasters.

The PIER program provides financial support to the eight most affected counties, addressing unmet recovery needs, helping to rebuild infrastructure, and supporting economic revitalization efforts.