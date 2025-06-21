Area Events & Activities: And so it begins – summer music in the air Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

Along with summer music getting rolling, there’s yoga and the Ren Faire

Teen activities abound through summer at Molalla Library

MOLALLA: With school out, teens agest 10-18 will be looking for fun things to do this summer. The Molalla Public Library has that covered with weekly teen programs throughout the summer.

Here’s a look at what’s happening.

Wednesday, June 25, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Quilling Mythical Creatures.

Wednesday, July 2, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Design Your Own Map.

Wednesday, July 9, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Paint a Ceramic Gnome.

Wednesday, July 16, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Bedazzle a Mushroom Coaster.

Wednesday, July 23, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Make a Mini Fantasy Diorama.

Wednesday, July 30, at 11 a.m.: Wednesday Whimsy – Create Dragon Eye Pins.

Molalla Library offering plenty for kids to do this summer

MOLALLA: The Molalla Public Library will hold a series of children’s events throughout the summer. Here’s a look at what’s happening and where.

Thursday, June 26, at 11 a.m.: Field Day (at Fox Park)

Thursday, July 3, at 11 a.m.: Science Circus (at Fox Park)

Thursday, July 10, at 11 a.m.: Level-Up Crafting

Thursday, July 17, at 11 a.m.: Baby and Toddler Sign Language

Thursday, July 24, at 11 a.m.: MNCH’s Power Play for the Planet (at Fox Park)

Friday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m.: End of Challenge Party (at Fox Park) featuring Kona Ice, goats, tie dye, and bubbles.

Oregon Ren Faire rolls on with more, more, more

CANBY: The Oregon Renaissance Faire delivers one final weekend of fun with its final weekend, June 28-29.

Explore the Vale of Dunrose and all it has to offer – artisans, entertainment, food, drink, jousting, birds of prey and more.

For more information and ticket purchase, go to www.oregonfaire.com.

Canby serving up a tasty ‘Slice’ of musical summer

CANBY: Canby’s annual Slice of Summer music series returns with five Sundays worth of music at the gazebo in Wait Park.

The free live music will play from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday nights, June 29, July 13 and 27, and Aug. 10 and 24. There will be food vendors on tap as well. Attendees should plan to bring lawn chairs.

Here’s who’s playing.

Sunday, June 29 – Canby Music and CHS Band.

Sunday, July 13 – Bootleg Ridge.

Sunday, July 27 – Whip Wilson.

Sunday, Aug. 10 – Big Plans.

Sunday, Aug. 24 – Stumpe City Soul.

Molalla’s Fox Park will offer yoga program at park

MOLALLA: Yoga in the Park will be held in Fox Park at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 30. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a yoga mat or towel.

Arrive early so the event can start on time. All participants will be asked to sign a waiver. This program is for adults 18-over.

Makers Lab will focus on making paper flowers

CANBY: In the Makers Lab at Canby Public Library, visitors can create paper flowers on Thursday, July 3, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Experiment with three different techniques for creating paper flowers, including cricut spirals and other techniques.

Canby reading program set for page turning fun

CANBY: Canby Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge is off and running. Reading logs are available at the library’s public service desk.

The challenge has multiple levels and parents and caregivers are welcome to read aloud to those under their care. The library will be accepting completed reading logs no earlier than July 2.

Summer Reading Challenge is sponsored by the Friends of the Canby Library. The reading log and other information can be found at the library or at www.canbyoregon.gov/library/page/summer-reading-challenge.

Summer Reading Program has begun at Molalla Library

MOLALLA: This year’s Summer Reading Program at the Molalla Public Library will run through July 31.

Reading challenges, free events, and prizes for readers of all ages. Read 10 hours to complete the challenge and earn a finisher prize. Complete bonus activities to enter drawings for additional prizes! Pre-register now at cityofmolalla.beanstack.org or pick up a paper log at the library.

Molalla’s summer music scene gets rolling in July

MOLALLA: This year’s Music in the Park summer series in Molalla will be held on Tuesdays, July 8, 22 and 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Fox Park.

The event is free and there will be no food available at the event.

Musical guests will be:

Tuesday, July 8 – Keenon Tichrob.

Tuesday, July 22 – Mark Seymour & Friends.

Tuesday, July 29 – Timothy James.

Music in the Park returns this summer in Woodburn

WOODBURN: Woodburn Recreation and Parks will host its 2025 Music in the Park series, beginning July 8 and running through Aug. 12 every Tuesday night at Library Park from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

There will be food trucks on site and crafts and games for children to enjoy.

This year’s musical guests will be:

Tuesday, July 8 – A.C.T. 2 (Pop and rock covers).

Tuesday, July 15 – River Divide Band (country and classic rock).

Tuesday, July 22 – Tune Tours (jazz and Americana).

Tuesday, July 29 – Phoenix Duo (folk and pop).

Tuesday, Aug. 5 – Billy & the Rockets (rock and roll).

Tuesday, Aug. 12 – Schwing (‘90s covers).

Food and activities begin at 6 p.m., music at 6:30 p.m.

Learn the art of preserving tomatoes at Canby Library class

CANBY: Learn the secrets to preserving tomatoes at this workshop at the Canby Public Library on Wednesday, July 9, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The class will be put on by the OSU Extension service.

Aurora’s Concert in the Park series bringing the tunes

AURORA: Aurora’s Concerts in the Park series returns in 2025 with a fun lineup of artists. The concerts will be Wednesday nights from July 9 through Aug. 9, with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. each night.

Four bands will play Wednesday evenings, with the fifth and final event on Saturday, Aug. 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. during Aurora Colony Days. All concerts will be held at the Aurora City Park amphitheater rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available on site.

This year’s lineup is:

Wednesday, July 9 – Big Plans (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 16 – Friends from Home (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 23 – Timothy James Band (7 to 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 30 – Bootleg Ridge (7 to 9 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 9 – 21 Turns (7 to 10 p.m.)

Enjoy the comedy stylings of Angel Ocasio at the library

CANBY: Enjoy the unique physical comedy of Angel Ocasio on Friday, July 9, at the Canby Public Library. The fun begins at 11 a.m.

Ocasio is recognized as a top physical comedian in the Pacific Northwest, Angel Ocasio family entertainment combines physical comedy, magic, juggling, music, and his unique style of comedy in bilingual.

Reunion plans in the works for WHS class of ‘80

WOODBURN: The Woodburn High School class of 1980 is planning its 45th reunion for Aug. 2 and is looking for more alumni who’d like to attend.

As in the past, the class of ‘80 will open up its event to the classes it was in high school with, so WHS alums from the classes of 77-79 and 81-83 are invited to attend as well. The event will begin about 4 p.m. at a place to be determined later.

For more information, contact John Baker at bakeratthecon@gmail.com or check the Facebook page “WHS class of 80 – 45th reunion.”

Molalla graduates set 50th reunion for August

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1975 will hold a 50th reunion on Sunday, Aug. 17, in the afternoon at Ringo Pond, a private park.

The park is located on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Larry Hansen at 971-235-0049. There is also a Facebook page at “MUHS Class of 75.”

Molalla High School class sets 60-year reunion

MOLALLA: The Molalla Union High School class of 1965 will hold a 60-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 9, at Ringo Pond on Beavercreek Road.

For more information, contact Joyce Goodwin Olsen at 503-551-9860.

Harefest ready to bring the tribute band thunder

CANBY: Harefest, the “Mother of all Tribute Festivals,” returns to Canby’s fairgrounds July 17-19.

This year’s tribute band festival will feature 24 tribute bands on two stages, along with food, onsite camping, and a party atmosphere that will celebrate timeless music. Tribute bands will perform as Heart, Fleetwood Mac, Def Leppard, KISS, ABBA, Eagles and more.

To learn more, or for ticket information, go to harefest.com.

Canby Farmers Market up and rolling each Saturday

CANBY: The Canby Farmers Market is open through October every Saturday on North Holly Street, between NW 2nd Avenue and NW 4th Avenue in Canby.

The market opens at 10 a.m. and runs until about 2 p.m. each Saturday. Canby Farmers Market offers all the flavors of the regional agricultural community. Local farmers, hand crafters, food artisans and nurseries are all a part of this regional attraction. There is also live music on-site.

More information is available on Facebook and Instagram.

Molalla’s Summer Market continues summertime fun

MOLALLA: The 2025 Molalla Summer Market has begun and meets every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 25, providing vendors with flowers, fish, eggs, lamb, fruit, honey, baked goods and more, including children’s activities, at the Molalla River Brewing Company, 180 Industrial Way.

More information is available on Instagram and Facebook.

Timbers supporters’ group ready for meet-ups

CANBY: The Portland Timbers supporters group gather to watch every game, home or away, at the F.O.B. Tap Room in Canby, 1109 SW 1st Ave. in Canby. The Timbers Army Clackamas County Frogmen meet in Canby to root for the Timbers and invite Timbers fans from the area are invited to stop by and join the fun.

Mondays offer anime and manga at Woodburn Library

WOODBURN: Every Monday at 4 p.m., the Woodburn Public Library offers an anime watch party. If you’re a fan of anime, manga or Japanese pop culture, you’re invited to drop in, talk about your favorites, watch some anime, meet new people, and work on fun projects.

This program is for teens ages 13-18.

Tabletop gaming keep dice rolling at Canby Library

CANBY: Canby Public Library offers tabletop gaming the second and fourth Saturdays of each month from noon to 4 p.m. No experience is needed to play. The gaming is for ages 13-18.

D&D play returns twice a month at Canby Library

CANBY: Dungeons and Dragons game play will be held the first and third Saturday of each month at the Canby Public Library, beginning at noon. Game play is for ages 13-18 in the Teen Room.

For more information, call 503-967-1849.